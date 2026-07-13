Sione Va'enuku signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of midfielder Sione Va'enuku ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The former Rugby League player has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the CHAMP Rugby league with Ampthill, producing a series of eye-catching performances that quickly established him as one of the division’s most exciting backs.

Va'enuku began his professional career in Rugby League with the Sydney Roosters before making the switch to Rugby Union following his move to the UK. The Tongan spent time on trial with Northampton Saints during his first season in England, before joining Ampthill Rugby Club midway through the 2024/25 campaign.

Since arriving at Dillingham Park, the powerful centre has made a major impact, combining physicality and pace with an instinctive eye for the try-line. His performances across the CHAMP season earned widespread praise, including Player of the Round recognition.

Another product for the Ampthill and Saracens connection, Va'enuku will now sign his first English full-time professional contract thanks to his impressive performances in the proving ground.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter is excited to welcome Va'enuku to North London.

“Sione has worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and has shown real determination in the way he has developed his game over the last couple of years.

He is a powerful and athletic midfielder with a real hunger to improve, and we believe he has the qualities and potential to thrive in our environment. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and seeing his development continue.”

Va'enuku is relishing the opportunity to make the step up with Saracens.

“I’m honoured to join such a historic club and excited for the opportunity ahead.

I’m looking forward to learning from the coaches and the quality players in the squad, especially the backs, and continuing to grow my game in this environment.”