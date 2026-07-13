Sione Va'enuku signs for Saracens

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Sione Va'enuku signs for Saracens

13.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 05 26 at 16.15.00
WhatsApp Image 2026 05 26 at 16.15.02 (1)

Saracens can confirm the signing of midfielder Sione Va'enuku ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The former Rugby League player has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the CHAMP Rugby league with Ampthill, producing a series of eye-catching performances that quickly established him as one of the division’s most exciting backs.

Va'enuku began his professional career in Rugby League with the Sydney Roosters before making the switch to Rugby Union following his move to the UK. The Tongan spent time on trial with Northampton Saints during his first season in England, before joining Ampthill Rugby Club midway through the 2024/25 campaign.

Since arriving at Dillingham Park, the powerful centre has made a major impact, combining physicality and pace with an instinctive eye for the try-line. His performances across the CHAMP season earned widespread praise, including Player of the Round recognition.

Another product for the Ampthill and Saracens connection, Va'enuku will now sign his first English full-time professional contract thanks to his impressive performances in the proving ground.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter is excited to welcome Va'enuku to North London.

“Sione has worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and has shown real determination in the way he has developed his game over the last couple of years.

He is a powerful and athletic midfielder with a real hunger to improve, and we believe he has the qualities and potential to thrive in our environment. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and seeing his development continue.”

Va'enuku is relishing the opportunity to make the step up with Saracens.

“I’m honoured to join such a historic club and excited for the opportunity ahead.

I’m looking forward to learning from the coaches and the quality players in the squad, especially the backs, and continuing to grow my game in this environment.”

News

See all news
Harlequins v Saracens
14.07.26

PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B of the 2026/27 PREM Rugby Cup.  The Original Club of North London will face Northampton Saints, Newcastle Red Bulls, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins, playing each side home and away across four competition windows in September, November, January and February.  The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens' renowned academy pathway to shine, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 05 26 at 16.15.00
13.07.26

Sione Va'enuku signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of midfielder Sione Va'enuku ahead of the 2026/27 season. The former Rugby League player has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the CHAMP Rugby league with Ampthill, producing a series of eye-catching performances that quickly established him as one of the division’s most exciting backs. Va'enuku began his professional career in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Toulouse
10.07.26

Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

The Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures have now been confirmed. Saracens are set to host Stade Rochelais and the Lions at StoneX Stadium across the Autumn and into the New Year. The Original Club of North London begin their European campaign with a trip to Connacht in Round One before welcoming former champions Stade […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton