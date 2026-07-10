Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

10.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Toulouse
Saracens v Toulouse

The Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures have now been confirmed.

Saracens are set to host Stade Rochelais and the Lions at StoneX Stadium across the Autumn and into the New Year.

The Original Club of North London begin their European campaign with a trip to Connacht in Round One before welcoming former champions Stade Rochelais to North London. The Lions then make the journey to StoneX Stadium in Round Three, before Saracens round off the pool stage with a mouthwatering rematch against Toulouse in France following last season's famous victory over the French giants.

Tickets for both home fixtures against Stade Rochelais and the Lions will go on sale in the coming weeks. Supporters can register their interest now to be the first to hear about ticket information and secure their place at StoneX Stadium for another exciting European campaign.

 

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Saracens v Toulouse
10.07.26

Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

The Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures have now been confirmed. Saracens are set to host Stade Rochelais and the Lions at StoneX Stadium across the Autumn and into the New Year. The Original Club of North London begin their European campaign with a trip to Connacht in Round One before welcoming former champions Stade […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Toulouse
01.07.26

Saracens EPCR Investec Champions Cup draw

Saracens EPCR journey revealed, featuring French heavyweights and a familiar domestic rival. Saracens have discovered their opponents for the 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup pool stage following today's EPCR draw. The North London club have been placed in Pool 2 alongside French heavyweights Stade Toulousain and Stade Rochelais, South African outfit Lions, fellow Gallagher Premiership side […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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