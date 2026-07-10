Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

The Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures have now been confirmed.

Saracens are set to host Stade Rochelais and the Lions at StoneX Stadium across the Autumn and into the New Year.

The Original Club of North London begin their European campaign with a trip to Connacht in Round One before welcoming former champions Stade Rochelais to North London. The Lions then make the journey to StoneX Stadium in Round Three, before Saracens round off the pool stage with a mouthwatering rematch against Toulouse in France following last season's famous victory over the French giants.

Tickets for both home fixtures against Stade Rochelais and the Lions will go on sale in the coming weeks. Supporters can register their interest now to be the first to hear about ticket information and secure their place at StoneX Stadium for another exciting European campaign.