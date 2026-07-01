Saracens EPCR Investec Champions Cup draw

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens EPCR Investec Champions Cup draw

01.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Toulouse

Saracens EPCR journey revealed, featuring French heavyweights and a familiar domestic rival.

Saracens have discovered their opponents for the 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup pool stage following today's EPCR draw.

The North London club have been placed in Pool 2 alongside French heavyweights Stade Toulousain and Stade Rochelais, South African outfit Lions, fellow Gallagher Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, and Galway based Connacht Rugby. This draw see's a replay of Saracens iconic home win versus Anton Dupont's Stade Toulousain from January of this year.

The 24 qualified clubs have once again been split into four pools of six, with each pool containing two clubs from the Gallagher Premiership, TOP 14 and United Rugby Championship.

As per tournament regulations, clubs will not face teams from their own domestic league during the pool stage. Instead, each side will play four matches against clubs from the other leagues, with two fixtures at home and two away, as they battle for a place in the knockout stages.

The pool stage gets underway in October before concluding in January, with the top-performing teams progressing to the Round of 16 in April.

2026/27 Investec Champions Cup Pool 2

  • Stade Toulousain
  • Lions
  • Saracens
  • Stade Rochelais
  • Exeter Chiefs
  • Connacht Rugby

Key tournament dates

Round 1: 16–18 October 2026

Round 2: 11–13 December 2026

Round 3: 8–10 January 2027

Round 4: 15–17 January 2027

Round of 16: 2–4 April 2027

Quarter-Finals: 9–11 April 2027

Semi-Finals: 30 April – 2 May 2027

Investec Champions Cup Final: Saturday 22 May 2027, Lyon

Saracens' full fixture schedule, including home and away allocations and kick-off times, will be confirmed by EPCR in due course.

News

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Saracens v Toulouse
01.07.26

Saracens EPCR Investec Champions Cup draw

Saracens EPCR journey revealed, featuring French heavyweights and a familiar domestic rival. Saracens have discovered their opponents for the 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup pool stage following today's EPCR draw. The North London club have been placed in Pool 2 alongside French heavyweights Stade Toulousain and Stade Rochelais, South African outfit Lions, fellow Gallagher Premiership side […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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