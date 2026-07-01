Saracens EPCR Investec Champions Cup draw

Saracens EPCR journey revealed, featuring French heavyweights and a familiar domestic rival.

Saracens have discovered their opponents for the 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup pool stage following today's EPCR draw.

The North London club have been placed in Pool 2 alongside French heavyweights Stade Toulousain and Stade Rochelais, South African outfit Lions, fellow Gallagher Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, and Galway based Connacht Rugby. This draw see's a replay of Saracens iconic home win versus Anton Dupont's Stade Toulousain from January of this year.

The 24 qualified clubs have once again been split into four pools of six, with each pool containing two clubs from the Gallagher Premiership, TOP 14 and United Rugby Championship.

As per tournament regulations, clubs will not face teams from their own domestic league during the pool stage. Instead, each side will play four matches against clubs from the other leagues, with two fixtures at home and two away, as they battle for a place in the knockout stages.

The pool stage gets underway in October before concluding in January, with the top-performing teams progressing to the Round of 16 in April.

2026/27 Investec Champions Cup Pool 2

Stade Toulousain

Lions

Saracens

Stade Rochelais

Exeter Chiefs

Connacht Rugby

Key tournament dates

Round 1: 16–18 October 2026

Round 2: 11–13 December 2026

Round 3: 8–10 January 2027

Round 4: 15–17 January 2027

Round of 16: 2–4 April 2027

Quarter-Finals: 9–11 April 2027

Semi-Finals: 30 April – 2 May 2027

Investec Champions Cup Final: Saturday 22 May 2027, Lyon

Saracens' full fixture schedule, including home and away allocations and kick-off times, will be confirmed by EPCR in due course.