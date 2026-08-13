SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

13.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club.

A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023.

The former England Under 18 international has since become a mainstay of the England age grade pathway, helping the Under 20s to Six Nations glory in 2024 and representing his country at two World Rugby U20 Championships.

A powerful and physical presence in the second row, known for his ferocious line speed and defensive work rate, Sodeke has also spent time on loan at Championship club Ampthill, where he credits the experience with preparing him for senior rugby.

Sodeke made his Gallagher PREM debut for Saracens against Bristol Bears, describing the landmark as a surreal moment given the calibre of players he grew up watching in a Saracens shirt. He has continued his progression with England A since.

At 21 years old, Sodeke is excited to continue developing at the club that gave him his start in the professional game.

“It is a really proud moment for me to continue my journey with Saracens. Coming through the Academy has given me so many opportunities to learn and develop, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.

“I know there is still plenty more to achieve, and I am excited to keep working hard, improving every day and doing everything I can to contribute to the team.”

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter is pleased to retain Sodeke at StoneX Stadium.

“We’re all delighted that Olamide has committed his future to Saracens. He’s a young forward with outstanding physical attributes, but what excites us most is his character and determination.

“His recent injury setback has been frustrating for him, but the way he’s approached his rehabilitation has been exceptional. We have every confidence he’ll come back stronger, and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development and fulfil his enormous potential in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”

News

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Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
13.08.26

SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club. A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023. The former England Under 18 international has since […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Lav Action (1)
13.08.26

Saracens Women confirm Senior Academy Graduates

Four Oaklands College graduates join Saracens Women's Senior Academy Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that four players have progressed from the club's Academy into the Senior Academy, highlighting the continued success of the club's longstanding player pathway in partnership with Oaklands College. After two years of development within the Saracens pathway, Alix Ahad, Leila […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
13.08.26

5 MUST ATTEND PWR FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. The Women in Black head into the campaign as reigning JAECOO PWR champions, chasing back-to-back titles under Alex Austerberry. There has never been a better time to be in the stands at StoneX. Here are five unmissable home fixtures to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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