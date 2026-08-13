SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club.

A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023.

The former England Under 18 international has since become a mainstay of the England age grade pathway, helping the Under 20s to Six Nations glory in 2024 and representing his country at two World Rugby U20 Championships.

A powerful and physical presence in the second row, known for his ferocious line speed and defensive work rate, Sodeke has also spent time on loan at Championship club Ampthill, where he credits the experience with preparing him for senior rugby.

Sodeke made his Gallagher PREM debut for Saracens against Bristol Bears, describing the landmark as a surreal moment given the calibre of players he grew up watching in a Saracens shirt. He has continued his progression with England A since.

At 21 years old, Sodeke is excited to continue developing at the club that gave him his start in the professional game.

“It is a really proud moment for me to continue my journey with Saracens. Coming through the Academy has given me so many opportunities to learn and develop, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.

“I know there is still plenty more to achieve, and I am excited to keep working hard, improving every day and doing everything I can to contribute to the team.”

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter is pleased to retain Sodeke at StoneX Stadium.

“We’re all delighted that Olamide has committed his future to Saracens. He’s a young forward with outstanding physical attributes, but what excites us most is his character and determination.

“His recent injury setback has been frustrating for him, but the way he’s approached his rehabilitation has been exceptional. We have every confidence he’ll come back stronger, and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development and fulfil his enormous potential in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”