MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 52 - 14 Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 52 - 14 Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

28.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL100

Saracens won their 17th domestic title against Trailfinders Women lifting the PWR once again at The Stoop.

After heartbreak in the final last year, the Original Club of North London made ammends with a fantastic showing at Twickenham to round off a great season for the side.

The game started with a sense of nervousness as both sides had flashes of skill snuffled out by the opposition. However, once Marlie Packer picked up a jackal penalty from inside the Trailfinders 22. Zoe Harrison then kicked to touch, with the lineout functioning well getting the Original Club of North London a few blades of grass from the line. Instead, it was Julia Omokhuale who crossed the whitewash moments later to draw first blood 10 minutes in.

Saracens were in again soon after, thanks in part to a clever 50:22 acheived by Harrison. The lineout set-up a platform for the Women in Black to once again use their power game to full effect. With Marlie Packer getting the finishing touch on what was her final appearance in Saracens colours.

Moments later, Packer was in again. Once more from close range, the skipper drove over for their third score of the afternoon. The fourth score came on the half hour mark and was the pick of the bunch for the first half. Alysha Corrigan made a barnstorming run down the wing, and after slick handling from the backline, Sydney Gregson raced home on the other wing to dot down what was a superb score.

The second half finished on a less than positive note, with Gabrielle Senft shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, but a depeleted Saracens didn manage to keep Trailfinders from scoring in the final phase to go into the tunnel 26 points up.

However, the second half started in a perfect manner for Sarries. After some positive carries off the kick-off, Zoe Harrison played an inside ball to Jess Breach who pinned her ears back and raced over for yet another play-off try for the Original Club of North London.

Slick handling once again from the Saracens back line saw Alysha Corrigan cross in the corner moments later, before Trailfinders picked up a consolation score through Maya Montiel.

Sarries were soon back in the ascendency though, this time Zoe Harrison slipped through a gap in the Trailfinders defence following a great break from De Goede to dot down and convert her own score 15 minutes into the half.

Trailfinders then found a groove, picking up multiple penalties and pinning Sarries in their own 22. After Marlie Packer picked up a yellow card, Abi Burton crashed over for another score for Ealing.

However, Sarries would have the final say after slick hands from the backline put Jess Breach in for her second of the half.

Saracens had done more than enough though to clinch the silverware as the Original Champions of England. Watch the reigning champs in action all year long with a season ticket HERE.

News

See all news
5df5b4f4 75cd 461e 8a90 dff06f105723Saracens Women Training Session
26.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

Zoe Harrison is thrilled to be part of the Saracens side that will face Trailfinders Women in the PWR Final this weekend. The England Player of the Season will captain Saracens into their second consecutive PWR Final against Trailfinders at The Stoop on Sunday. Following last week's semi-final victory, Sophie Bridger once again starts at […]

Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton