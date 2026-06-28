Saracens won their 17th domestic title against Trailfinders Women lifting the PWR once again at The Stoop.

After heartbreak in the final last year, the Original Club of North London made ammends with a fantastic showing at Twickenham to round off a great season for the side.

The game started with a sense of nervousness as both sides had flashes of skill snuffled out by the opposition. However, once Marlie Packer picked up a jackal penalty from inside the Trailfinders 22. Zoe Harrison then kicked to touch, with the lineout functioning well getting the Original Club of North London a few blades of grass from the line. Instead, it was Julia Omokhuale who crossed the whitewash moments later to draw first blood 10 minutes in.

Saracens were in again soon after, thanks in part to a clever 50:22 acheived by Harrison. The lineout set-up a platform for the Women in Black to once again use their power game to full effect. With Marlie Packer getting the finishing touch on what was her final appearance in Saracens colours.

Moments later, Packer was in again. Once more from close range, the skipper drove over for their third score of the afternoon. The fourth score came on the half hour mark and was the pick of the bunch for the first half. Alysha Corrigan made a barnstorming run down the wing, and after slick handling from the backline, Sydney Gregson raced home on the other wing to dot down what was a superb score.

The second half finished on a less than positive note, with Gabrielle Senft shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, but a depeleted Saracens didn manage to keep Trailfinders from scoring in the final phase to go into the tunnel 26 points up.

However, the second half started in a perfect manner for Sarries. After some positive carries off the kick-off, Zoe Harrison played an inside ball to Jess Breach who pinned her ears back and raced over for yet another play-off try for the Original Club of North London.

Slick handling once again from the Saracens back line saw Alysha Corrigan cross in the corner moments later, before Trailfinders picked up a consolation score through Maya Montiel.

Sarries were soon back in the ascendency though, this time Zoe Harrison slipped through a gap in the Trailfinders defence following a great break from De Goede to dot down and convert her own score 15 minutes into the half.

Trailfinders then found a groove, picking up multiple penalties and pinning Sarries in their own 22. After Marlie Packer picked up a yellow card, Abi Burton crashed over for another score for Ealing.

However, Sarries would have the final say after slick hands from the backline put Jess Breach in for her second of the half.

Saracens had done more than enough though to clinch the silverware as the Original Champions of England. Watch the reigning champs in action all year long with a season ticket HERE.