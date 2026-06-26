Fan Guide: Join the Saracens Women Supporters' Walk Ahead of the PWR Final

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Fan Guide: Join the Saracens Women Supporters' Walk Ahead of the PWR Final

26.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Harlequins Women
Saracens Women v Harlequins Women

The countdown is on to the PWR Final, and Saracens supporters are invited to be part of a special pre-match celebration as the team prepares to face Trailfinders Women at The Stoop on Sunday.

Gather with fellow fans in Twickenham before making your way to welcome the players and create a memorable atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Schedule

11:00 - Meet at SHACK 68

Start your day at SHACK 68, located at 68 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3QS. The venue is within easy reach of Twickenham Station and approximately a 20-minute walk from the Rosebine car parks, making it the perfect meeting point for supporters travelling from near and far.

12:20 - Walk to The Stoop

Fans will leave SHACK 68 and make their way together to The Stoop ahead of the team arrivals. Supporters are encouraged to bring flags, scarves and plenty of noise as excitement builds towards the final.

13:05 - Trailfinders Women Team Arrival

The Trailfinders Women squad will arrive at The Stoop.

13:15 - Saracens Women Team Arrival

The Saracens Women squad will arrive shortly afterwards. Supporters are encouraged to form a guard of honour and give the team a rousing welcome as they make their way into the stadium ahead of the biggest match of the season.

13:30 - Supporters Disperse

Following the team arrivals, fans can make their way into the stadium and enjoy the build-up to the PWR Final.

Let's Paint The Stoop Red

Your support has been a huge part of the journey to another PWR Final. Make sure you're there early, wear your colours with pride and help create an unforgettable welcome for the team as they prepare to compete for the title.

News

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5df5b4f4 75cd 461e 8a90 dff06f105723Saracens Women Training Session
26.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

Zoe Harrison is thrilled to be part of the Saracens side that will face Trailfinders Women in the PWR Final this weekend. The England Player of the Season will captain Saracens into their second consecutive PWR Final against Trailfinders at The Stoop on Sunday. Following last week's semi-final victory, Sophie Bridger once again starts at […]

NOAH
24.06.26

Every fixture in 2026/27 for less than £11 a match

A simple way to see more of Saracens for less   There’s a great offer available for supporters looking to follow both the Men’s and Women’s teams in the same season. When you purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus (buy here), you can then add a Women’s Season Ticket (buy here) for just £45 extra. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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