Fan Guide: Join the Saracens Women Supporters' Walk Ahead of the PWR Final

The countdown is on to the PWR Final, and Saracens supporters are invited to be part of a special pre-match celebration as the team prepares to face Trailfinders Women at The Stoop on Sunday.

Gather with fellow fans in Twickenham before making your way to welcome the players and create a memorable atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Schedule

11:00 - Meet at SHACK 68

Start your day at SHACK 68, located at 68 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3QS. The venue is within easy reach of Twickenham Station and approximately a 20-minute walk from the Rosebine car parks, making it the perfect meeting point for supporters travelling from near and far.

12:20 - Walk to The Stoop

Fans will leave SHACK 68 and make their way together to The Stoop ahead of the team arrivals. Supporters are encouraged to bring flags, scarves and plenty of noise as excitement builds towards the final.

13:05 - Trailfinders Women Team Arrival

The Trailfinders Women squad will arrive at The Stoop.

13:15 - Saracens Women Team Arrival

The Saracens Women squad will arrive shortly afterwards. Supporters are encouraged to form a guard of honour and give the team a rousing welcome as they make their way into the stadium ahead of the biggest match of the season.

13:30 - Supporters Disperse

Following the team arrivals, fans can make their way into the stadium and enjoy the build-up to the PWR Final.

Let's Paint The Stoop Red

Your support has been a huge part of the journey to another PWR Final. Make sure you're there early, wear your colours with pride and help create an unforgettable welcome for the team as they prepare to compete for the title.