TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

Zoe Harrison is thrilled to be part of the Saracens side that will face Trailfinders Women in the PWR Final this weekend.

The England Player of the Season will captain Saracens into their second consecutive PWR Final against Trailfinders at The Stoop on Sunday.

Following last week's semi-final victory, Sophie Bridger once again starts at inside centre as the Women in Black head south of the river in pursuit of the PWR title.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made three changes to the side that defeated Exeter Chiefs Women seven days ago.

The first comes in the front row, where Kelsey Clifford replaces Liz Crake at loosehead alongside Bryony Field and Donna Rose, who both retain their places. The second row remains unchanged, with Julia Omokhuale continuing her partnership with fellow Canadian Laetitia Royer.

Co captain Marlie Packer starts at openside flanker for her final appearance in black and red, while Gabrielle Senft continues on the blindside. World Player of the Year Sophie de Goede completes the back row at number eight and will feature in her second PWR Final.

After earning Player of the Match honours in the semi final, Olivia Apps continues at scrum half, partnering co captain Zoe Harrison at fly half.

Sydney Gregson shifts to the left wing, allowing Sophie Bridger to form a midfield partnership with Emma Hardy. It is the same centre pairing Saracens fielded in last season's final against Gloucester-Hartpury.

Having both crossed the whitewash in the semi final, Alysha Corrigan and Jess Breach retain their places on the right wing and at full back respectively.

Among the replacements, Amelia MacDougall is in line to make her 50th appearance for the club should she take to the field on Sunday.

Harrison is hoping Saracens can go one step further this season.

"We've worked incredibly hard as a group to put ourselves in this position. The resilience we showed in the play off semi final was a real reflection of the character, determination and togetherness within this team.

Trailfinders have been outstanding in recent weeks and our results against them during the regular season will count for very little on Sunday. We know the challenge they will bring and the quality they possess.

We will need to be at our very best to get the result we want, but there is a real belief within this squad. We've earned the opportunity to compete for the title and we're determined to make the most of it."