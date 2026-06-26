TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

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StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
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Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
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Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
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TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

26.06.26
5df5b4f4 75cd 461e 8a90 dff06f105723Saracens Women Training Session
6d4fcbd4 30a4 49aa a2d2 8864c83b9467Saracens Women Training Session

Zoe Harrison is thrilled to be part of the Saracens side that will face Trailfinders Women in the PWR Final this weekend.

The England Player of the Season will captain Saracens into their second consecutive PWR Final against Trailfinders at The Stoop on Sunday.

Following last week's semi-final victory, Sophie Bridger once again starts at inside centre as the Women in Black head south of the river in pursuit of the PWR title.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made three changes to the side that defeated Exeter Chiefs Women seven days ago.

The first comes in the front row, where Kelsey Clifford replaces Liz Crake at loosehead alongside Bryony Field and Donna Rose, who both retain their places. The second row remains unchanged, with Julia Omokhuale continuing her partnership with fellow Canadian Laetitia Royer.

Co captain Marlie Packer starts at openside flanker for her final appearance in black and red, while Gabrielle Senft continues on the blindside. World Player of the Year Sophie de Goede completes the back row at number eight and will feature in her second PWR Final.

After earning Player of the Match honours in the semi final, Olivia Apps continues at scrum half, partnering co captain Zoe Harrison at fly half.

Sydney Gregson shifts to the left wing, allowing Sophie Bridger to form a midfield partnership with Emma Hardy. It is the same centre pairing Saracens fielded in last season's final against Gloucester-Hartpury.

Having both crossed the whitewash in the semi final, Alysha Corrigan and Jess Breach retain their places on the right wing and at full back respectively.

Among the replacements, Amelia MacDougall is in line to make her 50th appearance for the club should she take to the field on Sunday.

Harrison is hoping Saracens can go one step further this season.

"We've worked incredibly hard as a group to put ourselves in this position. The resilience we showed in the play off semi final was a real reflection of the character, determination and togetherness within this team.

Trailfinders have been outstanding in recent weeks and our results against them during the regular season will count for very little on Sunday. We know the challenge they will bring and the quality they possess.

We will need to be at our very best to get the result we want, but there is a real belief within this squad. We've earned the opportunity to compete for the title and we're determined to make the most of it."

Tickets are still available for the final battle of the season at the Stoop!

Saracens Women to play Trailfinders Women:

1. ⁠Kelsey Clifford
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. ⁠Donna Rose
4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale
5. ⁠Laetitia Royer
6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft
7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)
8. ⁠Sophie de Goede
9. ⁠Olivia Apps
10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)
11. ⁠Sydney Gregson
12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
13. Emma Hardy
14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan
15. ⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
17. ⁠Liz Crake
18. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
19. ⁠Georgia Evans
20. ⁠Poppy Cleall
21. ⁠Tori Sellors
22. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
23. ⁠Lotte Sharp

News

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5df5b4f4 75cd 461e 8a90 dff06f105723Saracens Women Training Session
26.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR FINAL)

Zoe Harrison is thrilled to be part of the Saracens side that will face Trailfinders Women in the PWR Final this weekend. The England Player of the Season will captain Saracens into their second consecutive PWR Final against Trailfinders at The Stoop on Sunday. Following last week's semi-final victory, Sophie Bridger once again starts at […]

NOAH
24.06.26

Every fixture in 2026/27 for less than £11 a match

A simple way to see more of Saracens for less   There’s a great offer available for supporters looking to follow both the Men’s and Women’s teams in the same season. When you purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus (buy here), you can then add a Women’s Season Ticket (buy here) for just £45 extra. […]

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