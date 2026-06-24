Every fixture in 2026/27 for £11 a match

A simple way to see more of Saracens for less

There’s a great offer available for supporters looking to follow both the Men’s and Women’s teams in the same season.

When you purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus, you can then add a Women’s Season Ticket for just £45 extra.

That means:

Combined total: £284

Total home matches: 26 games (every home fixture across men's and women's excluding knock-outs or friendlies)

Cost per match: less than £11 per game

It’s one of the most affordable ways to experience top-level rugby across both squads at the StoneX Stadium.

How the purchase process works

To make sure the discount is applied correctly, the process is done in two steps:

First, you must purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus. This creates the foundation of your supporter account and unlocks eligibility for the combined offer. Once your Men’s Season Ticket is on your account, you will then be able to purchase the Women’s Season Ticket at the discounted £45 rate.

The system applies the reduced price automatically once eligibility is confirmed—so there’s no need for manual codes or extra steps beyond completing the initial purchase.

More rugby, more value, more connection

This approach reflects a wider shift in the club’s identity: one unified rugby family, where both teams are supported together and experienced as part of the same journey.

With 26 home matches across the season, supporters get:

Consistent matchday experiences throughout the year

A chance to follow both squads closely

Outstanding value compared to buying separate tickets

150 years of history - and still building

Reaching 150 years is more than a milestone; it’s a reminder of how far the club has come and how much is still ahead. From historic matches to modern-day success, Saracens’ story has always been shaped by its supporters.

And as the club continues to evolve, offers like this make it easier than ever to be part of that next chapter - across both the Men’s and Women’s game.