Every fixture in 2026/27 for £11 a match

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Every fixture in 2026/27 for £11 a match

24.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
ST2627 ACQ Noah HomeBanner DESK
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

A simple way to see more of Saracens for less

There’s a great offer available for supporters looking to follow both the Men’s and Women’s teams in the same season.

When you purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus, you can then add a Women’s Season Ticket for just £45 extra.

That means:

  • Combined total: £284
  • Total home matches: 26 games (every home fixture across men's and women's excluding knock-outs or friendlies) 
  • Cost per match: less than £11 per game

It’s one of the most affordable ways to experience top-level rugby across both squads at the StoneX Stadium.

How the purchase process works

To make sure the discount is applied correctly, the process is done in two steps:

  1. First, you must purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus. This creates the foundation of your supporter account and unlocks eligibility for the combined offer.
  2. Once your Men’s Season Ticket is on your account, you will then be able to purchase the Women’s Season Ticket at the discounted £45 rate.

The system applies the reduced price automatically once eligibility is confirmed—so there’s no need for manual codes or extra steps beyond completing the initial purchase.

More rugby, more value, more connection

This approach reflects a wider shift in the club’s identity: one unified rugby family, where both teams are supported together and experienced as part of the same journey.

With 26 home matches across the season, supporters get:

  • Consistent matchday experiences throughout the year
  • A chance to follow both squads closely
  • Outstanding value compared to buying separate tickets

150 years of history - and still building

Reaching 150 years is more than a milestone; it’s a reminder of how far the club has come and how much is still ahead. From historic matches to modern-day success, Saracens’ story has always been shaped by its supporters.

And as the club continues to evolve, offers like this make it easier than ever to be part of that next chapter - across both the Men’s and Women’s game.

News

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ST2627 ACQ Noah HomeBanner DESK
24.06.26

Every fixture in 2026/27 for £11 a match

A simple way to see more of Saracens for less There’s a great offer available for supporters looking to follow both the Men’s and Women’s teams in the same season. When you purchase a Men’s Season Ticket Plus, you can then add a Women’s Season Ticket for just £45 extra. That means: Combined total: £284 […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
33a31ba9 7ca8 49d2 b2d7 59d42a8cc18bSaracens Women Training Session
24.06.26

Donna Rose - Family

Content warning: This article includes discussion of challenging personal experiences and sensitive subject matters that some readers may find distressing. Support is available if you are affected by any of the issues raised. For Donna Rose, family has always come first. Long before she became a Saracens prop, a Wales international and one of the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
22.06.26

Five Things You Should Know Before the PWR Final

Your Saracens head into their final dance of the season to face Trailfinders in the PWR final this Sunday. With 119 tries and 781 points already gained over the season, Saracens lead the pack with the highest number of tries scored by any PWR team this season. Zoe Harrison has also been named as the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

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