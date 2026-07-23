Saracens appoint Ed Coetzee as Chief Executive Officer

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StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
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Saracens appoint Ed Coetzee as Chief Executive Officer

23.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s

Saracens is delighted to announce the appointment of Ed Coetzee as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Coetzee joins the club following a distinguished career in professional rugby, spanning executive leadership and elite playing experience across South Africa and Europe.

He arrives from French side CA Brive, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since July 2024. Prior to his move to France, Coetzee spent more than a decade in senior leadership at the Hollywoodbets Sharks, serving as Commercial & Marketing Director before becoming Chief Operating Officer and, ultimately, Chief Executive Officer in 2019.

During his time leading the Durban-based club, he oversaw significant organisational and commercial development while helping shape the strategic direction of one of South Africa’s leading rugby institutions.

Before moving into executive leadership, Coetzee enjoyed a successful professional playing career as a prop. Having come through the ranks at the Sharks, he represented the club for four seasons before moving to France, where he spent six years with Aviron Bayonnais and Biarritz Olympique. Across his career, he made more than 300 professional appearances, gaining invaluable experience in elite rugby environments across both hemispheres.

His unique blend of boardroom leadership and first-hand understanding of the professional game positions him strongly to lead Saracens into its next chapter, as the club continues to build on its proud history and pursue sustained success on and off the field during its 150th year.

Welcoming Coetzee to the club, Dominic Silvester said:

“I am delighted that Eduard will lead the club. Saracens have not rushed into this appointment and have sought out a truly capable, experienced rugby executive. I have known Eduard for more than 10 years and have seen first-hand the tremendous achievements he delivered while at the Hollywoodbets Sharks. Eduard is also well known to our Men’s Director of Rugby, Brendan Venter, as they have worked closely together previously. We have struggled to get some of our previous appointments right, but I am confident that, in Eduard, we have a top-class executive who understands our culture.”

Coetzee, who will join the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, is thrilled to be taking on such an exciting project.

“It is a tremendous honour to join Saracens as Chief Executive Officer. Saracens is a club with a proud history, built on a legacy of excellence, resilience, and innovation. I am excited to work alongside Dominic Silvester and Neil Golding, our Directors of Rugby, Brendan Venter and Alex Austerberry, as well as our players, staff, supporters, and stakeholders as we write the next chapter together.

“My focus is to build on the strong foundations already in place, fostering a culture where high performance, accountability and continuous improvement underpin everything we do. Together, we have the opportunity to shape a future that honours our history while embracing new ambitions. Our goal is not only to achieve sustained success on the field, but to establish Saracens as one of the most admired and respected sporting organisations in the world of rugby.”

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Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
23.07.26

Saracens appoint Ed Coetzee as Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is delighted to announce the appointment of Ed Coetzee as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer. Coetzee joins the club following a distinguished career in professional rugby, spanning executive leadership and elite playing experience across South Africa and Europe. He arrives from French side CA Brive, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Foundation Puz Quiz Header
23.07.26

Saracens Foundation Pub Quiz

For the first time, the Saracens Foundation will be holding a Saracens Season Opener pub quiz at the Wolfpack, West Hampstead to celebrate the start of the season and raise money for the Saracens Foundation. This is a pub quiz with a twist, with a range of rounds testing your rugby knowledge, as well as […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
23.07.26

DON’T WAIT, GRAB YOUR PREM RUGBY CUP TICKETS TODAY!

Our first three home PREM RUGBY CUP fixtures are officially on general sale. The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens renowned academy pathway to shine, bringing fast-paced rugby, big collisions and the chance to watch the clubs brightest young talent represent the Men in Black. Get your tickets now to watch upcoming stars, including Noah […]

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StoneX StoneX
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