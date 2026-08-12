ANGUS HALL RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Saracens are delighted to announce that centre Angus Hall has re-signed with the club.

A Saracens academy graduate, Hall has progressed through the club pathway since joining as a youth player from The Judd School in Kent.

Hall was part of an eight-strong group of academy graduates to sign senior academy deals ahead of the 2024/25 season, having already represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level. He went on to earn selection for England Under-20s, touring Georgia and helping the side lift the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

Since stepping up into the senior set-up, Hall has made his Gallagher Premiership debut against Northampton Saints and gained further experience on loan at Championship club Ampthill, while also featuring in the Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup for the Men in Black. A versatile back capable of playing across the midfield and back three, he has continued to progress with England A.

At 20 years old, Hall is excited to continue his development at the club that has shaped his career so far.

"I'm really proud to be committing my future to Saracens. This club has given me incredible opportunities to develop as both a player and a person, and I feel like I'm only just getting started. Being surrounded by world class coaches and teammates pushes me to improve every day. I'm excited about what this group can achieve over the coming years, and I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. I can't wait to keep representing Saracens in front of our supporters for many years to come."

New Director of Rugby, Brendan Venter is, is excited to see the younger generation take their step on the big stage.

"Angus is exactly the type of player we want to build this club around. He's an exciting young back with genuine pace, outstanding instincts and a real desire to keep improving every day. What has impressed us most is his attitude. He works hard, embraces every challenge and understands what it means to represent Saracens. We believe he has an incredibly bright future and we're delighted that he'll continue that journey with us for the long term."