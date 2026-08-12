ANGUS HALL RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

ANGUS HALL RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

12.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Saracens are delighted to announce that centre Angus Hall has re-signed with the club.

A Saracens academy graduate, Hall has progressed through the club pathway since joining as a youth player from The Judd School in Kent.

Hall was part of an eight-strong group of academy graduates to sign senior academy deals ahead of the 2024/25 season, having already represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level. He went on to earn selection for England Under-20s, touring Georgia and helping the side lift the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

Since stepping up into the senior set-up, Hall has made his Gallagher Premiership debut against Northampton Saints and gained further experience on loan at Championship club Ampthill, while also featuring in the Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup for the Men in Black. A versatile back capable of playing across the midfield and back three, he has continued to progress with England A.

At 20 years old, Hall is excited to continue his development at the club that has shaped his career so far.

"I'm really proud to be committing my future to Saracens. This club has given me incredible opportunities to develop as both a player and a person, and I feel like I'm only just getting started. Being surrounded by world class coaches and teammates pushes me to improve every day. I'm excited about what this group can achieve over the coming years, and I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. I can't wait to keep representing Saracens in front of our supporters for many years to come."

New Director of Rugby, Brendan Venter is, is excited to see the younger generation take their step on the big stage.

"Angus is exactly the type of player we want to build this club around. He's an exciting young back with genuine pace, outstanding instincts and a real desire to keep improving every day. What has impressed us most is his attitude. He works hard, embraces every challenge and understands what it means to represent Saracens. We believe he has an incredibly bright future and we're delighted that he'll continue that journey with us for the long term."

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StoneX StoneX
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Saracens Women confirm Senior Academy Graduates

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In association with
StoneX StoneX
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In association with
StoneX StoneX
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