5 MUST ATTEND SARACENS FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. Brendan Venter is back, Jamie George begins his final campaign in a Saracens shirt, and the club celebrates its 150th anniversary this season. There has never been a better time to be in the stands. Here are five unmissable fixtures to build your season around:

1. NW4 CURTAIN RAISER: SARACENS vs SALE SHARKS

Sunday 4 October 2026 | KO 15:00 | StoneX Stadium

Every great campaign needs a home statement opener, and this is it. Brendan Venter's new-look Men in Black begin their Gallagher PREM title challenge in North London against Sale Sharks, a recreation of one of the most famous night's in Noah Caluori's early career last campaign.

New faces, new energy, same relentless ambition. This is your first look at the team that will carry Saracens through the season.

2. THE LONDON DERBY: HARLEQUINS vs SARACENS

Sunday 25 October 2026 | KO 15:00 | Twickenham Stoop

There's no love lost when Saracens head south of the river to face Harlequins. London bragging rights are on the line in a fixture that has produced some of the most dramatic rugby either club has played in recent years.

Get behind the Men in Black on the road and show your support in enemy territory.

3. THE CHAMPIONS COME CALLING: SARACENS vs NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

Saturday 5 December 2026 | StoneX Stadium | Gallagher PREM

Reigning Gallagher PREM champions Northampton Saints head to North London for what promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the regular season. With genuine title implications for both sides, expect big collisions, fast-paced rugby and an atmosphere to remember.

If you only go to one home league game this winter, make it this one.

4. EUROPE COMES TO NORTH LONDON: SARACENS vs LA ROCHELLE

Saturday 12 December 2026 | StoneX Stadium | Investec Champions Cup, Round 2

Two-time European champions La Rochelle make the trip to StoneX Stadium for a Champions Cup pool clash. Their brand of physical, high-octane rugby has challenged the best sides in Europe for years, and this is Saracens' chance to prove they belong among Europe's elite once again.

Nights like these are what StoneX Stadium was built for. Expect atmosphere, intensity and a genuine European heavyweight contest on home soil.

5. THE SHOWDOWN 7: SARACENS vs HARLEQUINS

Saturday 20 March 2027

The biggest date on the North London rugby calendar returns.

The Showdown has delivered some of the most spectacular moments in Gallagher PREM history. Record crowds, memorable scorelines and a rivalry with Harlequins that never fails to deliver drama make Showdown 7 an unmissable occasion.

Whether you've been every year or you're coming for the first time, this is the game to build your whole season around.

DON'T MISS A MOMENT

The best way to guarantee your seat at every one of these fixtures is with a 2026/27 Season Ticket. Secure yours today and be there for every twist and turn of a landmark season, including the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Get your season tickets HERE!