The Priory Collection | Featured on the Antiques Roadshow

The Priory Collection was featured on the Antiques Roadshow (Treasures of Sport) on Sunday 7th June. To watch the episode or find out more information, please click HERE.

The Priory Collection is one of the world's largest and most prestigious private sporting collections.

If you would be interested in viewing the collection in person then step inside StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens Rugby Club for an unforgettable journey through the history of sport. This remarkable experience showcases one of the world's most extensive collections of sporting memorabilia, bringing together iconic artifacts and stories from rugby, football, cricket, athletics, tennis, rowing, and the Olympic Games.

Rugby enthusiasts can explore an extraordinary display featuring historic touring jerseys from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa's earliest visits to England, alongside Jonah Lomu's famous shirt from the 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final. Other highlights include Gareth Edwards' Barbarians jersey from the legendary 1973 try, match balls from England's Grand Slam victories, and memorabilia spanning three Rugby World Cup Finals.

The collection extends far beyond rugby. Football fans can admire Lionel Messi's boots from his record-breaking years at Barcelona, as well as match-worn shirts belonging to Diego Maradona, Pelé, and George Best. Cricket treasures include Ian Botham's bat and Bob Willis' ball from the historic 1981 Headingley Test, Don Bradman's 1930 bat, and W.G. Grace's final bat. Visitors will also discover items celebrating England's World Cup-winning teams in football, rugby, and cricket, together with a signed tennis ball from Andy Murray's Wimbledon triumph and the stopwatch used to time Roger Bannister's groundbreaking sub-four-minute mile.

Among the most thought-provoking exhibits is the story of Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic Games, featuring his autograph displayed alongside that of Joseph Goebbels, highlighting the powerful intersection of sport and history. Additional highlights include Steve Redgrave's gold medal-winning oar and a rare collection of Olympic torches, including the exceptionally scarce 1956 Helsinki torch.

The experience also offers exclusive access behind the scenes at StoneX Stadium. Visitors can walk through the players' tunnel, stand pitch-side where rugby legends have competed, and enjoy unique perspectives of the stadium. For an added Olympic connection, guests can even walk or run on the same warm-up track used by Usain Bolt during the London 2012 Games.

Lasting between 90 minutes and two hours, the tour provides ample opportunity to explore the collection, discover fascinating sporting stories, and capture memorable photographs throughout the visit.

Ticket Prices

Season Ticket Holders Adults: £20 Concessions: £15



Non-Season Ticket Holders Adults: £25 Concessions: £20



How to Book

Tickets are available online HERE. Please note that as StoneX Stadium is a working venue, some rooms or exhibits may be unavailable on the day of your visit.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate sporting greatness—book your Saracens StoneX Stadium tour today!