Marlie Packer to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Marlie Packer will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an outstanding nine-year spell in North London to a close.

Since joining the Women in Black in 2017, Packer has played a pivotal role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. A relentless competitor, inspirational leader and consummate professional, she has been a driving force behind Saracens' success both on and off the field.

From scoring six tries on her debut to becoming a club centurion and captaining the side on numerous occasions, Packer has left an indelible mark on Saracens Women. Her contribution extends far beyond appearances and honours, helping to shape the culture, standards and identity of the programme throughout her time at the club.

During her tenure, Packer helped Saracens secure three Premiership Women's Rugby titles, playing a central role in establishing the club as one of the leading forces in the domestic game. Her commitment to excellence and willingness to lead from the front have set the benchmark for future generations of Saracens players.

Her time in North London has also coincided with a remarkable international career. While representing the Women in Black, Packer captained England for the first time, lifted the Rugby World Cup and was named World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year in 2023, cementing her status as one of the most influential players of her generation.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Packer's contribution to the club.

"Marlie has been an exceptional servant to Saracens and has contributed enormously to the success of the club. There have been many great players to represent Saracens and Marlie will undoubtedly be remembered as one of them. Her competitiveness, quality and ability to deliver in the biggest moments have helped shape this club throughout the professional era.

For much of the last decade, Marlie has been a captain, leader, trailblazer and advocate for the women's game. Quite simply, she has embodied what it means to be a Saracen.

On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank her for everything she has contributed and achieved. We wish her every success in the next chapter of her career, but before she departs there is still an opportunity to create even more special memories together."

Reflecting on her time at Saracens, Packer said:

"After nine incredible years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to Saracens.

This club has been a huge part of my life and has given me memories that I will carry with me forever. From the friendships made and battles fought on the pitch to the highs of winning three Premiership titles, and hopefully one more, it has been an unforgettable journey.

I am incredibly proud to have worn this shirt and to have been part of such a special group of players, coaches, staff, volunteers and supporters throughout my time here.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey and helped make my time at Saracens so memorable.

Leaving was not an easy decision, and I will miss being around the club, the girls and everything that comes with it. But I will always look back on these nine years with immense gratitude and pride.

Thank you for everything.

Marlie Packer."

Your last chance to see Marlie in a Saracens shirt at the StoneX will come this Sunday when the Women in Black host Exeter Chiefs in the PWR semi-final. Get your tickets now to celebrate Packer's career in North London.