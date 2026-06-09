MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women
Saracens rounded off their regular season with a comfortable win over a rotated Trailfinders outfit. The Original Club of North London ran in a plethora of tries on their return to the StoneX Stadium to give them the best momentum heading into a home semi-final in seven days time.
Saracens Women return to the StoneX next Sunday when they face Exeter Chiefs in the PWR Play-Off Semi Final. With the game expected to be packed out, get your tickets here.