MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

Alex Austerberry's side averaged a point a minute on their return to StoneX Stadium, securing a dominant victory and confirming a home semi final against Exeter Chiefs next Sunday.

The game started at a high tempo, with Lotte Sharp opening the scoring in the corner after 10 minutes. Marlie Packer soon crossed from close range before midfielder Sophie Bridger added a third, racing in from distance to keep the scoreboard moving.

Trailfinders responded with their first score of the afternoon, but Saracens quickly hit back through Alysha Corrigan. Paige Farries then added another to secure the bonus point and send the Women in Black into the break averaging a point a minute.

The visitors opened the second half with their second and final try of the contest, but that only sparked another Saracens surge. Tries from Corrigan and the returning Sophie de Goede quickly restored control, with the Canadian scoring on her first appearance at StoneX Stadium in more than two years.

Jess Breach then made an immediate impact from the bench, racing clear for a superb solo score against the West London side. As Saracens emptied the bench, the replacements continued to make their mark. Farries, who has now scored five tries across her last two matches, completed her brace before Carmen Tremelling crossed shortly after the hour mark.

Yellow cards for Poppy Cleall and Liz Crake briefly disrupted the hosts' momentum, but Saracens still had the final word. De Goede crossed for her second try of the afternoon to complete a 40 point haul in each half and send the Women in Black into the play offs full of confidence.

With a home semi final against Exeter Chiefs now awaiting them, Saracens have put themselves in a strong position to continue their pursuit of silverware.