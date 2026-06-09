MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

09.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
E0b8fa26 448f 4090 a5f9 084bfa23b766Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
693afd91 6894 4898 ad83 de9851077740Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women

Saracens rounded off their regular season with a comfortable win over a rotated Trailfinders outfit. The Original Club of North London ran in a plethora of tries on their return to the StoneX Stadium to give them the best momentum heading into a home semi-final in seven days time.

Alex Austerberry's side averaged a point a minute on their return to StoneX Stadium, securing a dominant victory and confirming a home semi final against Exeter Chiefs next Sunday.

The game started at a high tempo, with Lotte Sharp opening the scoring in the corner after 10 minutes. Marlie Packer soon crossed from close range before midfielder Sophie Bridger added a third, racing in from distance to keep the scoreboard moving.

Trailfinders responded with their first score of the afternoon, but Saracens quickly hit back through Alysha Corrigan. Paige Farries then added another to secure the bonus point and send the Women in Black into the break averaging a point a minute.

The visitors opened the second half with their second and final try of the contest, but that only sparked another Saracens surge. Tries from Corrigan and the returning Sophie de Goede quickly restored control, with the Canadian scoring on her first appearance at StoneX Stadium in more than two years.

Jess Breach then made an immediate impact from the bench, racing clear for a superb solo score against the West London side. As Saracens emptied the bench, the replacements continued to make their mark. Farries, who has now scored five tries across her last two matches, completed her brace before Carmen Tremelling crossed shortly after the hour mark.

Yellow cards for Poppy Cleall and Liz Crake briefly disrupted the hosts' momentum, but Saracens still had the final word. De Goede crossed for her second try of the afternoon to complete a 40 point haul in each half and send the Women in Black into the play offs full of confidence.

With a home semi final against Exeter Chiefs now awaiting them, Saracens have put themselves in a strong position to continue their pursuit of silverware.

Saracens Women return to the StoneX next Sunday when they face Exeter Chiefs in the PWR Play-Off Semi Final. With the game expected to be packed out, get your tickets here.

News

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E0b8fa26 448f 4090 a5f9 084bfa23b766Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
09.06.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

Saracens rounded off their regular season with a comfortable win over a rotated Trailfinders outfit. The Original Club of North London ran in a plethora of tries on their return to the StoneX Stadium to give them the best momentum heading into a home semi-final in seven days time. Alex Austerberry's side averaged a point […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 06 08 at 12.12.30
08.06.26

Marlie Packer to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Marlie Packer will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an outstanding nine-year spell in North London to a close. Since joining the Women in Black in 2017, Packer has played a pivotal role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. A relentless […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
16 Fiona Sports Special
08.06.26

The Priory Collection | Featured on the Antiques Roadshow

The Priory Collection was featured on the Antiques Roadshow (Treasures of Sport) on Sunday 7th June. To watch the episode or find out more information, please click HERE. The Priory Collection is one of the world's largest and most prestigious private sporting collections. If you would be interested in viewing the collection in person then […]

Shawbrook stats centre

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