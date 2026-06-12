TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

12.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

Olivia Apps is hoping the crowd will make a big difference this weekend as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs in the PWR semi-final.

The newly crowned PWR Player of the Season once again starts at scrum-half as North London plays host to yet another play-off tussle with a bumper crowd expected on Sunday.

Building from the last two weeks, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes three changes from the side that registered a point a minute against Trailfinders in the final round of the regular season.

The front row is unchanged, with Liz Crake and Donna Rose either side of Bryony Field who starts at hooker for the third consecutive game. The second row sees one switch, as Julia Omokhuale is reunited with her Canadian teammate Laetitia Royer in the engine room.

Gabrielle Senft starts on the blindside with Marlie Packer co-captaining the side on her last run out in a Saracens shirt at the StoneX. Sophie De Goede will look to continue her strong performance in the eight shirt this weekend.

Apps starts at nine with England Player of the Year Zoe Harrison at fly-half. Sophie Bridger remains at inside centre with Sydney Gregson at outside centre another change in the midfield.

The wingers remain the same with Lotte Sharp and Alysha Corrigan on either flank with Jess Breach returning to the starting XV at fullback.

Having been named in the RPA U23 Team of the Season last week, Tori Sellors returns to the match days squad amongst the replacements.

Apps is thrilled to host such a big occasion.

"I have family coming over and Saracens always put on a great spectacle here to ensure the atmosphere is at it's best. We have prepared well this week and look forward to facing a tough Exeter side who will look to cause us problems around the park."

Tickets are still available for this must win match!

Saracens Women to play Trailfinders Women:

1. ⁠Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. ⁠Donna Rose
4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale
5. ⁠Laetitia Royer
6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft
7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)
8. ⁠Sophie de Goede
9. ⁠Olivia Apps
10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)
11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
13. Sydney Gregson
14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan
15. ⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
17. ⁠Kelsey Clifford
18. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
19. ⁠Georgia Evans
20. ⁠Poppy Cleall
21. ⁠Tori Sellors
22. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
23. ⁠Emma Hardy

News

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E0b8fa26 448f 4090 a5f9 084bfa23b766Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
09.06.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

Saracens rounded off their regular season with a comfortable win over a rotated Trailfinders outfit. The Original Club of North London ran in a plethora of tries on their return to the StoneX Stadium to give them the best momentum heading into a home semi-final in seven days time. Alex Austerberry's side averaged a point […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 06 08 at 12.12.30
08.06.26

Marlie Packer to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Marlie Packer will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an outstanding nine-year spell in North London to a close. Since joining the Women in Black in 2017, Packer has played a pivotal role in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. A relentless […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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