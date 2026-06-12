TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

Olivia Apps is hoping the crowd will make a big difference this weekend as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs in the PWR semi-final.

The newly crowned PWR Player of the Season once again starts at scrum-half as North London plays host to yet another play-off tussle with a bumper crowd expected on Sunday.

Building from the last two weeks, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes three changes from the side that registered a point a minute against Trailfinders in the final round of the regular season.

The front row is unchanged, with Liz Crake and Donna Rose either side of Bryony Field who starts at hooker for the third consecutive game. The second row sees one switch, as Julia Omokhuale is reunited with her Canadian teammate Laetitia Royer in the engine room.

Gabrielle Senft starts on the blindside with Marlie Packer co-captaining the side on her last run out in a Saracens shirt at the StoneX. Sophie De Goede will look to continue her strong performance in the eight shirt this weekend.

Apps starts at nine with England Player of the Year Zoe Harrison at fly-half. Sophie Bridger remains at inside centre with Sydney Gregson at outside centre another change in the midfield.

The wingers remain the same with Lotte Sharp and Alysha Corrigan on either flank with Jess Breach returning to the starting XV at fullback.

Having been named in the RPA U23 Team of the Season last week, Tori Sellors returns to the match days squad amongst the replacements.

Apps is thrilled to host such a big occasion.

"I have family coming over and Saracens always put on a great spectacle here to ensure the atmosphere is at it's best. We have prepared well this week and look forward to facing a tough Exeter side who will look to cause us problems around the park."

Tickets are still available for this must win match!

Saracens Women to play Trailfinders Women:

1. ⁠Liz Crake

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. ⁠Donna Rose

4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale

5. ⁠Laetitia Royer

6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft

7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)

8. ⁠Sophie de Goede

9. ⁠Olivia Apps

10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)

11. ⁠Lotte Sharp

12. ⁠Sophie Bridger

13. Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan

15. ⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

17. ⁠Kelsey Clifford

18. ⁠Chloe Flanagan

19. ⁠Georgia Evans

20. ⁠Poppy Cleall

21. ⁠Tori Sellors

22. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

23. ⁠Emma Hardy