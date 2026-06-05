TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Vs Saracens Men (PREM R18)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Vs Saracens Men (PREM R18)

05.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Harlequins
Bristol Bears v Saracens

Theo McFarland is confident Saracens can carry their winning momentum into the season defining clash at Sandy Park on Saturday.

The Samoan international returns to the back row for what could be his final appearance in a Saracens shirt, with a place in the top four on the line against Exeter Chiefs. McFarland is one of two changes made by Director of Rugby, Mark McCall to the side that defeated Harlequins last weekend.

Fijian prop Eroni Mawi continues at loosehead alongside Jamie George and former Chief Marcus Street. Maro Itoje captains the side once again and is partnered by Hugh Tizard in the second row.

McFarland returns to the starting XV at blindside flanker, the only change to the pack, with Ben Earl and Tom Willis completing a formidable back row.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue as Mark McCall’s preferred half back partnership, with the pair set for their first appearances against Exeter this season. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins once again line up in midfield, while Rotimi Segun returns to the side after recovering from a knee injury. Following his Player of the Match performance against Harlequins, Tobias Elliott retains his place on the right wing, with Max Malins completing the side at full back.

There is also a return to the matchday squad for Marco Riccioni, who is part of a replacements bench boasting more than 200 international caps.

McFarland is confident Saracens can extend their five match winning run in Devon.

“We have had a great opportunity to build on the momentum from the last five games and produce a memorable result at Sandy Park this weekend. Exeter are always a difficult side to beat, particularly on their own ground, but we have all the emotional and physical energy required to get the result we need.”

Saracens Men to play Exeter Chiefs:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Fergus Burke
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Olly Hartley
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Rhys Carre
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Nathan Michelow
21 Ivan Van Zyl
22 Owen Farrell
23 Noah Caluori

News

See all news
Saracens v Harlequins
05.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Vs Saracens Men (PREM R18)

Theo McFarland is confident Saracens can carry their winning momentum into the season defining clash at Sandy Park on Saturday. The Samoan international returns to the back row for what could be his final appearance in a Saracens shirt, with a place in the top four on the line against Exeter Chiefs. McFarland is one […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
05.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR R18)

Paige Farries cannot wait for PWR action to return to North London this Sunday. The culmination of the regular league season sees Saracens face London neighbours Trailfinders Women, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of their play-off campaigns. Farries starts at full back for the first time this season as the Canada international […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
03.06.26

Club Update | Executive Transition

Saracens can confirm that Charlie Beall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 25/26 season. Charlie and the Club have agreed a transition that will see him continue to support Saracens in a strategic advisory capacity until December 2026. Since joining the Club, Charlie has helped to advance […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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