TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Vs Saracens Men (PREM R18)

Theo McFarland is confident Saracens can carry their winning momentum into the season defining clash at Sandy Park on Saturday.

The Samoan international returns to the back row for what could be his final appearance in a Saracens shirt, with a place in the top four on the line against Exeter Chiefs. McFarland is one of two changes made by Director of Rugby, Mark McCall to the side that defeated Harlequins last weekend.

Fijian prop Eroni Mawi continues at loosehead alongside Jamie George and former Chief Marcus Street. Maro Itoje captains the side once again and is partnered by Hugh Tizard in the second row.

McFarland returns to the starting XV at blindside flanker, the only change to the pack, with Ben Earl and Tom Willis completing a formidable back row.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue as Mark McCall’s preferred half back partnership, with the pair set for their first appearances against Exeter this season. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins once again line up in midfield, while Rotimi Segun returns to the side after recovering from a knee injury. Following his Player of the Match performance against Harlequins, Tobias Elliott retains his place on the right wing, with Max Malins completing the side at full back.

There is also a return to the matchday squad for Marco Riccioni, who is part of a replacements bench boasting more than 200 international caps.

McFarland is confident Saracens can extend their five match winning run in Devon.

“We have had a great opportunity to build on the momentum from the last five games and produce a memorable result at Sandy Park this weekend. Exeter are always a difficult side to beat, particularly on their own ground, but we have all the emotional and physical energy required to get the result we need.”

Saracens Men to play Exeter Chiefs:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Max Malins



Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Rhys Carre

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Noah Caluori