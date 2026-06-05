TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR R18)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR R18)

05.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women

Paige Farries cannot wait for PWR action to return to North London this Sunday.

The culmination of the regular league season sees Saracens face London neighbours Trailfinders Women, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of their play-off campaigns.

Farries starts at full back for the first time this season as the Canada international looks to build on her hat trick performance away at Loughborough Lightning last weekend.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made five changes to the starting XV following last week's victory in Northampton.

The front row remains unchanged, with Liz Crake at loosehead, Donna Rose at tighthead and Bryony Field named at hooker.

The second row sees one alteration, with Canadian Julia Omokhuale now partnering with Scottish international Louise McMillan.

Gabrielle Senft remains on the blindside flank, while international and co-captain Marlie Packer starts at openside. Sophie de Goede continues at number eight, making her first StoneX Stadium appearance in over two years.

Olivia Apps returns at scrum half after completing her international duties with Canada Sevens. She partners Zoe Harrison, who captains the side from fly half after earning Player of the Match honours against Lightning.

The midfield also sees a switch, with Sophie Bridger partnering Emma Hardy on Sarries' return to North London.

Paige Farries moves to full back after her outstanding performance on the right wing against Loughborough. Alysha Corrigan returns from international duty with Canada to start on the right wing, while Lotte Sharp continues on the left.

Kelsey Clifford returns from the injury she sustained during the Women's Six Nations, while Poppy Cleall is also named among the replacements.

Farries is hoping to round off the regular season in style.

"It's been a long time since we hosted a PWR game at the StoneX, so I'm really excited to get out there in front of our fans. Last week has given us great belief and momentum heading into the business end of the season, so we're hoping to finish the regular campaign on a high."

Saracens Women to play Trailfinders Women:

1. ⁠Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. ⁠Donna Rose
4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale
5. ⁠Louise McMillan
6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft
7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)
8. ⁠Sophie de Goede
9. ⁠Olivia Apps
10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)
11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
13. ⁠Emma Hardy
14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan
15. ⁠Paige Farries

Replacements:

16. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
17. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
18. ⁠Kelsey Clifford
19. ⁠Georgia Evans
20. ⁠Poppy Cleall
21. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
22. ⁠Beth Blacklock
23. ⁠Jess Breach

News

See all news
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
05.06.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR R18)

Paige Farries cannot wait for PWR action to return to North London this Sunday. The culmination of the regular league season sees Saracens face London neighbours Trailfinders Women, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of their play-off campaigns. Farries starts at full back for the first time this season as the Canada international […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
03.06.26

Club Update | Executive Transition

Saracens can confirm that Charlie Beall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 25/26 season. Charlie and the Club have agreed a transition that will see him continue to support Saracens in a strategic advisory capacity until December 2026. Since joining the Club, Charlie has helped to advance […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
31.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

Saracens returned to PWR action in style, defeating Loughborough Lightning as they build towards an important two weeks in North London. Sydney Gregson scored five tries against the African Violets on Big Pink Weekend as Alex Austerberry’s side gave themselves the perfect platform to carry momentum into the final league fixture of the campaign next […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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