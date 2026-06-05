TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Trailfinders Women (PWR R18)

Paige Farries cannot wait for PWR action to return to North London this Sunday.

The culmination of the regular league season sees Saracens face London neighbours Trailfinders Women, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of their play-off campaigns.

Farries starts at full back for the first time this season as the Canada international looks to build on her hat trick performance away at Loughborough Lightning last weekend.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made five changes to the starting XV following last week's victory in Northampton.

The front row remains unchanged, with Liz Crake at loosehead, Donna Rose at tighthead and Bryony Field named at hooker.

The second row sees one alteration, with Canadian Julia Omokhuale now partnering with Scottish international Louise McMillan.

Gabrielle Senft remains on the blindside flank, while international and co-captain Marlie Packer starts at openside. Sophie de Goede continues at number eight, making her first StoneX Stadium appearance in over two years.

Olivia Apps returns at scrum half after completing her international duties with Canada Sevens. She partners Zoe Harrison, who captains the side from fly half after earning Player of the Match honours against Lightning.

The midfield also sees a switch, with Sophie Bridger partnering Emma Hardy on Sarries' return to North London.

Paige Farries moves to full back after her outstanding performance on the right wing against Loughborough. Alysha Corrigan returns from international duty with Canada to start on the right wing, while Lotte Sharp continues on the left.

Kelsey Clifford returns from the injury she sustained during the Women's Six Nations, while Poppy Cleall is also named among the replacements.

Farries is hoping to round off the regular season in style.

"It's been a long time since we hosted a PWR game at the StoneX, so I'm really excited to get out there in front of our fans. Last week has given us great belief and momentum heading into the business end of the season, so we're hoping to finish the regular campaign on a high."

Saracens Women to play Trailfinders Women:

1. ⁠Liz Crake

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. ⁠Donna Rose

4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale

5. ⁠Louise McMillan

6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft

7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)

8. ⁠Sophie de Goede

9. ⁠Olivia Apps

10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)

11. ⁠Lotte Sharp

12. ⁠Sophie Bridger

13. ⁠Emma Hardy

14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan

15. ⁠Paige Farries

Replacements:

16. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

17. ⁠Chloe Flanagan

18. ⁠Kelsey Clifford

19. ⁠Georgia Evans

20. ⁠Poppy Cleall

21. ⁠Amelia MacDougall

22. ⁠Beth Blacklock

23. ⁠Jess Breach