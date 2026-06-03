Club Update | Executive Transition

Saracens can confirm that Charlie Beall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 25/26 season.

Charlie and the Club have agreed a transition that will see him continue to support Saracens in a strategic advisory capacity until December 2026. Since joining the Club, Charlie has helped to advance Saracens’ strategic and commercial priorities.

Charlie Beall said:



“It has been a genuine privilege to lead Saracens - one of the great clubs in world sport, with extraordinary people, deep values and enormous potential. I have loved my time at the Club and am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build together during a period of important evolution.

I remain hugely excited about Saracens’ future, and I am delighted that I will continue to support the Club through an ongoing advisory role focused on strategy, commercial growth and audience development.

At the same time, this transition gives me an opportunity to explore a broader range of opportunities across sport, media and technology at a moment when our industry is changing at extraordinary speed.”

Saracens is pleased to welcome Emanuele Palladino (Mani) as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Mani joins the Club following a successful tenure as CEO of Woking Football Club until July 2025, where he led a strategic turnaround, secured US-based ownership, and implemented organisational restructuring for long-term growth. Mani also brings extensive experience in sports, media, and commercial strategy.

A former professional rugby player at Saracens, Mani also represented England at schools’ level and Italy at U19 and U21, competing in the Junior World Cup and U21 Six Nations.

His experience at Saracens as a player, combined with his leadership roles across sport and business, positions him well to oversee the Club’s operations, matchday delivery, commercial growth, and partnerships.

Club Chairman Neil Golding said:



“We thank Charlie for his contribution, and we are fortunate that he will continue in an advisory capacity until the end of 2026, ensuring continuity and additional depth. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Mani to the team."