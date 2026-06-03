Club Update | Executive Transition

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Club Update | Executive Transition

03.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Gallagher PREM

Saracens can confirm that Charlie Beall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 25/26 season.

Charlie and the Club have agreed a transition that will see him continue to support Saracens in a strategic advisory capacity until December 2026. Since joining the Club, Charlie has helped to advance Saracens’ strategic and commercial priorities.

Charlie Beall said:

“It has been a genuine privilege to lead Saracens - one of the great clubs in world sport, with extraordinary people, deep values and enormous potential. I have loved my time at the Club and am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build together during a period of important evolution.

I remain hugely excited about Saracens’ future, and I am delighted that I will continue to support the Club through an ongoing advisory role focused on strategy, commercial growth and audience development.

At the same time, this transition gives me an opportunity to explore a broader range of opportunities across sport, media and technology at a moment when our industry is changing at extraordinary speed.”

Saracens is pleased to welcome Emanuele Palladino (Mani) as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Mani joins the Club following a successful tenure as CEO of Woking Football Club until July 2025, where he led a strategic turnaround, secured US-based ownership, and implemented organisational restructuring for long-term growth. Mani also brings extensive experience in sports, media, and commercial strategy.

A former professional rugby player at Saracens, Mani also represented England at schools’ level and Italy at U19 and U21, competing in the Junior World Cup and U21 Six Nations.

His experience at Saracens as a player, combined with his leadership roles across sport and business, positions him well to oversee the Club’s operations, matchday delivery, commercial growth, and partnerships.

Club Chairman Neil Golding said:

“We thank Charlie for his contribution, and we are fortunate that he will continue in an advisory capacity until the end of 2026, ensuring continuity and additional depth. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Mani to the team."

News

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Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
03.06.26

Club Update | Executive Transition

Saracens can confirm that Charlie Beall will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 25/26 season. Charlie and the Club have agreed a transition that will see him continue to support Saracens in a strategic advisory capacity until December 2026. Since joining the Club, Charlie has helped to advance […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
31.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

Saracens returned to PWR action in style, defeating Loughborough Lightning as they build towards an important two weeks in North London. Sydney Gregson scored five tries against the African Violets on Big Pink Weekend as Alex Austerberry’s side gave themselves the perfect platform to carry momentum into the final league fixture of the campaign next […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Harlequins
30.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

An absolute scorcher in North London set the scene for a mouth-watering contest between two London giants. The initial exchange of blows saw little between the two sides, with end-to-end kicking battles testing the lungs from the outset. Saracens struck first after a ferocious kick chase pinned Harlequins on their own line. Following a monstrous […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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