MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

Saracens returned to PWR action in style, defeating Loughborough Lightning as they build towards an important two weeks in North London.

Sydney Gregson scored five tries against the African Violets on Big Pink Weekend as Alex Austerberry’s side gave themselves the perfect platform to carry momentum into the final league fixture of the campaign next weekend.

The game started at a frantic pace, with Loughborough flying out of the blocks in the opening quarter. Sadia Kabeya opened the scoring from close range inside the first few minutes. The visitors responded ten minutes later as their backline combined brilliantly to unlock the Lightning defence, allowing Paige Farries to cross for her first try of the afternoon.

Kabeya was soon at it again, picking an excellent line and bursting through a gap to restore the hosts' advantage. However, tries in quick succession from Liz Crake and Julia Omokhuale from close range put the Original Club of North London seven points clear at the break.

Saracens began the second half in the same fashion they ended the first as the Loughborough defence started to open up. Slick handling from Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach created Gregson’s first try in the corner five minutes after the restart, before the centre crossed again in similar fashion just five minutes later.

Harrison was at the heart of Farries’ second score, with the fly half producing a superb looping pass to send the Canadian over untouched. Gregson then completed her hat trick following more quick thinking from her teammates, putting Saracens firmly in control at the hour mark.

The visitors were not finished there. Another try from Gregson extended the advantage before Marlie Packer was shown a yellow card late in the contest. With the extra player, Loughborough fought back through Bo Westcombe Evans, who finished off a move created by an excellent break from Lucia Scott.

Just as the momentum appeared to be shifting, Saracens struck again. Farries intercepted a pass and raced clear to complete her hat trick and restore control.

Gregson then got on the scoresheet once more after a selfless pass from Breach created her fifth try of the afternoon. Amelia Williams capitalised on a misfiring line out late on to score a consolation try for the hosts and complete the scoring.

Saracens now take strong momentum into their final home game against Trailfinders Women, as well as a home semi final that has already been secured. Their opponents will be either Exeter Chiefs or Trailfinders Women. Tickets to both games are available here.