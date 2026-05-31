MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

31.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women

Saracens returned to PWR action in style, defeating Loughborough Lightning as they build towards an important two weeks in North London.

Sydney Gregson scored five tries against the African Violets on Big Pink Weekend as Alex Austerberry’s side gave themselves the perfect platform to carry momentum into the final league fixture of the campaign next weekend.

The game started at a frantic pace, with Loughborough flying out of the blocks in the opening quarter. Sadia Kabeya opened the scoring from close range inside the first few minutes. The visitors responded ten minutes later as their backline combined brilliantly to unlock the Lightning defence, allowing Paige Farries to cross for her first try of the afternoon.

Kabeya was soon at it again, picking an excellent line and bursting through a gap to restore the hosts' advantage. However, tries in quick succession from Liz Crake and Julia Omokhuale from close range put the Original Club of North London seven points clear at the break.

Saracens began the second half in the same fashion they ended the first as the Loughborough defence started to open up. Slick handling from Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach created Gregson’s first try in the corner five minutes after the restart, before the centre crossed again in similar fashion just five minutes later.

Harrison was at the heart of Farries’ second score, with the fly half producing a superb looping pass to send the Canadian over untouched. Gregson then completed her hat trick following more quick thinking from her teammates, putting Saracens firmly in control at the hour mark.

The visitors were not finished there. Another try from Gregson extended the advantage before Marlie Packer was shown a yellow card late in the contest. With the extra player, Loughborough fought back through Bo Westcombe Evans, who finished off a move created by an excellent break from Lucia Scott.

Just as the momentum appeared to be shifting, Saracens struck again. Farries intercepted a pass and raced clear to complete her hat trick and restore control.

Gregson then got on the scoresheet once more after a selfless pass from Breach created her fifth try of the afternoon. Amelia Williams capitalised on a misfiring line out late on to score a consolation try for the hosts and complete the scoring.

Saracens now take strong momentum into their final home game against Trailfinders Women, as well as a home semi final that has already been secured. Their opponents will be either Exeter Chiefs or Trailfinders Women. Tickets to both games are available here. 

News

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Loughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens Women
31.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 24 - 62 Saracens Women

Saracens returned to PWR action in style, defeating Loughborough Lightning as they build towards an important two weeks in North London. Sydney Gregson scored five tries against the African Violets on Big Pink Weekend as Alex Austerberry’s side gave themselves the perfect platform to carry momentum into the final league fixture of the campaign next […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Harlequins
30.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

An absolute scorcher in North London set the scene for a mouth-watering contest between two London giants. The initial exchange of blows saw little between the two sides, with end-to-end kicking battles testing the lungs from the outset. Saracens struck first after a ferocious kick chase pinned Harlequins on their own line. Following a monstrous […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens Gallagher PREM
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

Mark McCall has named his squad for his final home game as Director of Rugby against London rivals Harlequins this Saturday. With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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