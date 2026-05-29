TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital to challenge the Men in Black in their pursuit of a Gallagher PREM play off place.

McCall has made three changes to the side that defeated Gloucester in North London a fortnight ago. Eroni Mawi comes into the starting XV at loosehead alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street. Captain Maro Itoje is reunited with former Quins forward Hugh Tizard in the second row. As a result, Nick Isiekwe shifts to blindside flanker, while Ben Earl and Tom Willis retain their places at seven and eight respectively.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue their half back partnership in front of a packed StoneX crowd, while Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins remain McCall’s preferred midfield combination.

Tobias Elliott comes into the side on the left wing in the only change to the backline, replacing Rotimi Segun, who picked up a knee injury against Gloucester. Noah Caluori returns on the right wing fresh from England camp, with Max Malins completing the side at full back.

There is also a return to PREM action for Jack Bracken, who is named in the 23 shirt.

McCall is determined to finish his final home fixture on a high against Saracens London rivals.

“As a group we have really enjoyed the last few weeks and are focused on making sure we finish the season strongly. Harlequins will pose a lot of threats and we will be prepared for them.

Saracens has been a huge part of my life for the last 17 years, so the final home game will obviously be significant. But until the final whistle, my focus remains purely on the game and what is at stake for us.”

Saracens Men to play Harlequins:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Tobias Elliott

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins



Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Rhys Carre

18 Alec Clarey

19 Theo McFarland

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Jack Bracken