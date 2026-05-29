TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

29.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens Gallagher PREM
Saracens v Gloucester Rugby Gallagher PREM

Mark McCall has named his squad for his final home game as Director of Rugby against London rivals Harlequins this Saturday.

With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital to challenge the Men in Black in their pursuit of a Gallagher PREM play off place.

McCall has made three changes to the side that defeated Gloucester in North London a fortnight ago. Eroni Mawi comes into the starting XV at loosehead alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street. Captain Maro Itoje is reunited with former Quins forward Hugh Tizard in the second row. As a result, Nick Isiekwe shifts to blindside flanker, while Ben Earl and Tom Willis retain their places at seven and eight respectively.

Charlie Bracken and Fergus Burke continue their half back partnership in front of a packed StoneX crowd, while Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins remain McCall’s preferred midfield combination.

Tobias Elliott comes into the side on the left wing in the only change to the backline, replacing Rotimi Segun, who picked up a knee injury against Gloucester. Noah Caluori returns on the right wing fresh from England camp, with Max Malins completing the side at full back.

There is also a return to PREM action for Jack Bracken, who is named in the 23 shirt.

McCall is determined to finish his final home fixture on a high against Saracens London rivals.

“As a group we have really enjoyed the last few weeks and are focused on making sure we finish the season strongly. Harlequins will pose a lot of threats and we will be prepared for them.

Saracens has been a huge part of my life for the last 17 years, so the final home game will obviously be significant. But until the final whistle, my focus remains purely on the game and what is at stake for us.”

Saracens Men to play Harlequins:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Fergus Burke
11 Tobias Elliott
12 Olly Hartley
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Noah Caluori
15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Rhys Carre
18 Alec Clarey
19 Theo McFarland
20 Nathan Michelow
21 Ivan Van Zyl
22 Owen Farrell
23 Jack Bracken

News

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Bristol Bears v Saracens Gallagher PREM
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

Mark McCall has named his squad for his final home game as Director of Rugby against London rivals Harlequins this Saturday. With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
77543711 2abc 4b7e 9b91 481064e4949eGloucester Hartpury Women s v Saracens Women s
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

Sophie de Goede is thrilled to be returning to PWR action as the World Player of the Year makes her first Saracens start since October. De Goede starts at number eight after significant game time on international duty and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash with Loughborough Lightning. Director of Rugby Alex […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
28.05.26

Saracens confirm departing Men's players

Saracens can confirm that 16 players across the Men's senior and senior academy squads will depart the club at the end of the season. The club have already confirmed the departures of Tom Willis, Theo McFarland, Ivan van Zyl, Alex Lozowski, Brandon Jackson, Marco Riccioni, Harry Wilson and Samson Adejimi. In addition, Louie Johnson, Gareth […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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