Saracens confirm departing Men's players

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
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Saracens confirm departing Men's players

28.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Saracens can confirm that 16 players across the Men's senior and senior academy squads will depart the club at the end of the season.

The club have already confirmed the departures of Tom Willis, Theo McFarland, Ivan van Zyl, Alex Lozowski, Brandon Jackson, Marco Riccioni, Harry Wilson and Samson Adejimi.

In addition, Louie Johnson, Gareth Simpson, Sam Spink will leave the senior set-up. Whilst, Barnaby Merrett, Matthew Branch-Holland, Lewis Young, Charlie Barker and Ryan Jones will depart from the club’s senior academy squad.

Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall said:

“As we approach the closing stages of the Gallagher PREM campaign, there’s excitement about what’s to come, while recognising that some players soon begin the next chapter of their careers.

This is an opportunity to thank those who will be leaving the club for everything they have contributed; for their hard work, selflessness and commitment to the team.”

Saracens is a Rugby Club in its truest sense. A place where lifetime friendships are made. As players move on, we will reflect on our time together, cherish the connections we have and look forward to all that is to come for each individual.”

There is one more chance to say thanks to your departing Sarries stars when they play Harlequins this Saturday. Limited standing and hospitality spaces are still available for the game. Get your tickets now.

News

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Saracens v Leicester Tigers
28.05.26

Saracens confirm departing Men's players

Saracens can confirm that 16 players across the Men's senior and senior academy squads will depart the club at the end of the season. The club have already confirmed the departures of Tom Willis, Theo McFarland, Ivan van Zyl, Alex Lozowski, Brandon Jackson, Marco Riccioni, Harry Wilson and Samson Adejimi. In addition, Louie Johnson, Gareth […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Tl
26.05.26

Corné Weilbach signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Corné Weilbach ahead of the 2026/27 season. A traditional tighthead prop renowned for his power at the set-piece, Weilbach came through the ranks at the prestigious Paul Roos Gymnasium, where he was part of a formidable U19 A scrum alongside Montpellier prop Robbie Rodgers. The 24-year-old graduated […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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