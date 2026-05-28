Saracens confirm departing Men's players

Saracens can confirm that 16 players across the Men's senior and senior academy squads will depart the club at the end of the season.

The club have already confirmed the departures of Tom Willis, Theo McFarland, Ivan van Zyl, Alex Lozowski, Brandon Jackson, Marco Riccioni, Harry Wilson and Samson Adejimi.

In addition, Louie Johnson, Gareth Simpson, Sam Spink will leave the senior set-up. Whilst, Barnaby Merrett, Matthew Branch-Holland, Lewis Young, Charlie Barker and Ryan Jones will depart from the club’s senior academy squad.

Saracens Director of Rugby, Mark McCall said:

“As we approach the closing stages of the Gallagher PREM campaign, there’s excitement about what’s to come, while recognising that some players soon begin the next chapter of their careers.

This is an opportunity to thank those who will be leaving the club for everything they have contributed; for their hard work, selflessness and commitment to the team.”

Saracens is a Rugby Club in its truest sense. A place where lifetime friendships are made. As players move on, we will reflect on our time together, cherish the connections we have and look forward to all that is to come for each individual.”

There is one more chance to say thanks to your departing Sarries stars when they play Harlequins this Saturday. Limited standing and hospitality spaces are still available for the game. Get your tickets now.