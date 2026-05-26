Corné Weilbach signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Corné Weilbach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

A traditional tighthead prop renowned for his power at the set-piece, Weilbach came through the ranks at the prestigious Paul Roos Gymnasium, where he was part of a formidable U19 A scrum alongside Montpellier prop Robbie Rodgers.

The 24-year-old graduated in 2020 and, despite narrowly missing out on SA Schools honours, remained highly regarded within the Western Province pathway system. His continued development earned him selection for Western Province’s squad in the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division, before making his senior debut against the Blue Bulls in Round Two of the competition.

Weilbach is excited to begin the next chapter of his career in North London.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Saracens. It’s a club with a huge history and a culture of excellence, and I’m looking forward to learning, growing and giving everything I can for the team and supporters.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome the young South African to the club.

“Corné is a young prop with real potential. We believe joining Saracens will provide a fantastic environment for him to continue his development and grow into a top-quality tighthead in the years ahead.”