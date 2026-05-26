Corné Weilbach signs for Saracens

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Corné Weilbach signs for Saracens

26.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Tl
Tl

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Corné Weilbach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

A traditional tighthead prop renowned for his power at the set-piece, Weilbach came through the ranks at the prestigious Paul Roos Gymnasium, where he was part of a formidable U19 A scrum alongside Montpellier prop Robbie Rodgers.

The 24-year-old graduated in 2020 and, despite narrowly missing out on SA Schools honours, remained highly regarded within the Western Province pathway system. His continued development earned him selection for Western Province’s squad in the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division, before making his senior debut against the Blue Bulls in Round Two of the competition.

Weilbach is excited to begin the next chapter of his career in North London.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Saracens. It’s a club with a huge history and a culture of excellence, and I’m looking forward to learning, growing and giving everything I can for the team and supporters.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome the young South African to the club.

“Corné is a young prop with real potential. We believe joining Saracens will provide a fantastic environment for him to continue his development and grow into a top-quality tighthead in the years ahead.”

News

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Tl
26.05.26

Corné Weilbach signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Corné Weilbach ahead of the 2026/27 season. A traditional tighthead prop renowned for his power at the set-piece, Weilbach came through the ranks at the prestigious Paul Roos Gymnasium, where he was part of a formidable U19 A scrum alongside Montpellier prop Robbie Rodgers. The 24-year-old graduated […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 17.14.07
18.05.26

Saracens vs Harlequins | What's on

There’s more than just rugby at StoneX next weekend The countdown is on as Harlequins make their long-awaited return to StoneX for the first time in years. With a play-off place hanging in the balance and everything still to play for, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting fixtures […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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