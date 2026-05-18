Saracens vs. Harlequins | What's on

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens vs. Harlequins | What's on

18.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 17.14.07
Post match ceremony

There’s more than just rugby at StoneX next weekend

The countdown is on as Harlequins make their long-awaited return to StoneX for the first time in years. With a play-off place hanging in the balance and everything still to play for, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting fixtures of the season. If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, don’t wait too long - fewer than 10% remain, with both the North and South Stands now completely SOLD OUT.

Usually hosted at The Showdown, this special occasion brings the rivalry back to StoneX - and the atmosphere promises to be electric from the first whistle to the final celebrations. You can expect a blockbuster encounter on the pitch, with us battling for crucial points at a defining moment in the campaign.

But this event is about far more than just the rugby.

You can look forward to a full day of entertainment, celebrations, and opportunities to get the players than ever before.

What’s happening on the day?

DJ Timi performing live
Get the energy started with live music and matchday vibes before kick-off.

 Awards Ceremony on the Pitch
Everyone is invited to be part of the celebrations as we recognise achievements across the club. Voting opens tomorrow, so keep an eye out and make your voice heard.

Party in the Oasis featuring The Cuban Brothers live
The entertainment continues long after the final whistle with a huge post-match party in the Oasis, headlined by the legendary The Cuban Brothers.

Meet the Players
Fans will also have the chance to meet players after the game, grab autographs, and get merchandise signed.

This is more than a matchday - it’s a full club event and a celebration of rugby, community, and the supporters who make the atmosphere special every week.

With the stakes higher than ever and a play-off place on the line, we need your support.

News

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Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 17.14.07
18.05.26

Saracens vs. Harlequins | What's on

There’s more than just rugby at StoneX next weekend The countdown is on as Harlequins make their long-awaited return to StoneX for the first time in years. With a play-off place hanging in the balance and everything still to play for, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting fixtures […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins U18 v Saracens U18 144 (1)
16.05.26

Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

Saracens are delighted to confirm that six players will graduate into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2026/27 season, as the club continues its commitment to developing the very best young talent in North London. Hooker Tiane Elone joins the programme on a full time basis, while Tom Dargan, Freddie Jones, Henry Hodgson, Ediz Karsak […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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