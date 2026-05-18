Saracens vs. Harlequins | What's on

There’s more than just rugby at StoneX next weekend

The countdown is on as Harlequins make their long-awaited return to StoneX for the first time in years. With a play-off place hanging in the balance and everything still to play for, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting fixtures of the season. If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, don’t wait too long - fewer than 10% remain, with both the North and South Stands now completely SOLD OUT.

Usually hosted at The Showdown, this special occasion brings the rivalry back to StoneX - and the atmosphere promises to be electric from the first whistle to the final celebrations. You can expect a blockbuster encounter on the pitch, with us battling for crucial points at a defining moment in the campaign.

But this event is about far more than just the rugby.

You can look forward to a full day of entertainment, celebrations, and opportunities to get the players than ever before.

What’s happening on the day?

DJ Timi performing live

Get the energy started with live music and matchday vibes before kick-off.

Awards Ceremony on the Pitch

Everyone is invited to be part of the celebrations as we recognise achievements across the club. Voting opens tomorrow, so keep an eye out and make your voice heard.

Party in the Oasis featuring The Cuban Brothers live

The entertainment continues long after the final whistle with a huge post-match party in the Oasis, headlined by the legendary The Cuban Brothers.

Meet the Players

Fans will also have the chance to meet players after the game, grab autographs, and get merchandise signed.

This is more than a matchday - it’s a full club event and a celebration of rugby, community, and the supporters who make the atmosphere special every week.

With the stakes higher than ever and a play-off place on the line, we need your support.