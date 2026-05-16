Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

16.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins U18 v Saracens U18 144 (1)
Harlequins u18 v Saracens u18

Saracens are delighted to confirm that six players will graduate into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2026/27 season, as the club continues its commitment to developing the very best young talent in North London.

Hooker Tiane Elone joins the programme on a full time basis, while Tom Dargan, Freddie Jones, Henry Hodgson, Ediz Karsak and Patrick Ludlow will combine their rugby development with further education alongside Saracens.

Elone arrives from Mill Hill School after impressing throughout the PREM Next Gen League campaign for the Men in Black. The talented hooker’s performances have also been recognised on the international stage, earning caps for England U18s.

Prop Tom Dargan joins from Harrow School, which has previously produced Saracens greats including Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola. Comfortable on either side of the scrum, Dargan stood out across the Next Gen League with his versatility and physicality.

Second row Freddie Jones has become a regular in the England U18 set up, already collecting several caps as well as earning a call up to the England U19 squad for their fixture against France in April. The Sutton Valence School student, who also represents Tonbridge Wells RFC, has brought significant presence and set piece quality throughout the age grade programme.

Back row forward Patrick Ludlow joins from Berkhamsted School, with a handful of scores across his U18 academy league season, Ludlow will join the senior side on trial ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ediz Karsak arrives from Judd School after impressing with his athleticism and work rate in the back row. Karsak was also awarded with England U19 appearances against Japan and France scoring a try in the process.

Scrum half Henry Hodgson, another Mill Hill School product, completes the intake having shifted from fly-half over the last 12 months, a position his dad Charlie excelled in during his time with the club.

Academy Manager, Mike Hynard was pleased to see another talented group progress into the Senior Academy programme.

“We are really excited to welcome this group into the Senior Academy. They have all shown outstanding potential, but just as importantly they have demonstrated the attitude, work ethic and character that are so important at Saracens.

“Our pathway is built around developing young men both on and off the field, and this group have earned this opportunity through their commitment and performances across the season. We look forward to supporting them as they continue their journeys with the club.”

Senior Academy Intake 2026/27

  • Tiane Elone – Hooker – Mill Hill School
  • Tom Dargan – Tighthead Prop – Harrow School
  • Freddie Jones – Second Row – Sutton Valence School
  • Patrick Ludlow* – Back Row – St Albans School
  • Ediz Karsak – Back Row – Judd School
  • Henry Hodgson – Scrum Half – Mill Hill School

*trialist

News

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Harlequins U18 v Saracens U18 144 (1)
16.05.26

Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

Saracens are delighted to confirm that six players will graduate into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2026/27 season, as the club continues its commitment to developing the very best young talent in North London. Hooker Tiane Elone joins the programme on a full time basis, while Tom Dargan, Freddie Jones, Henry Hodgson, Ediz Karsak […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
15.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

Charlie Bracken is confident Saracens can continue their strong momentum in front of a home crowd this Saturday as Gloucester travel to North London. The scrum-half starts once again against the Cherry and Whites as Sarries look to secure four consecutive wins for the first time this Gallagher PREM season. Director of Rugby Mark McCall […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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