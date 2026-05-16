Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

Hooker Tiane Elone joins the programme on a full time basis, while Tom Dargan, Freddie Jones, Henry Hodgson, Ediz Karsak and Patrick Ludlow will combine their rugby development with further education alongside Saracens.

Elone arrives from Mill Hill School after impressing throughout the PREM Next Gen League campaign for the Men in Black. The talented hooker’s performances have also been recognised on the international stage, earning caps for England U18s.

Prop Tom Dargan joins from Harrow School, which has previously produced Saracens greats including Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola. Comfortable on either side of the scrum, Dargan stood out across the Next Gen League with his versatility and physicality.

Second row Freddie Jones has become a regular in the England U18 set up, already collecting several caps as well as earning a call up to the England U19 squad for their fixture against France in April. The Sutton Valence School student, who also represents Tonbridge Wells RFC, has brought significant presence and set piece quality throughout the age grade programme.

Back row forward Patrick Ludlow joins from Berkhamsted School, with a handful of scores across his U18 academy league season, Ludlow will join the senior side on trial ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ediz Karsak arrives from Judd School after impressing with his athleticism and work rate in the back row. Karsak was also awarded with England U19 appearances against Japan and France scoring a try in the process.

Scrum half Henry Hodgson, another Mill Hill School product, completes the intake having shifted from fly-half over the last 12 months, a position his dad Charlie excelled in during his time with the club.

Academy Manager, Mike Hynard was pleased to see another talented group progress into the Senior Academy programme.

“We are really excited to welcome this group into the Senior Academy. They have all shown outstanding potential, but just as importantly they have demonstrated the attitude, work ethic and character that are so important at Saracens.

“Our pathway is built around developing young men both on and off the field, and this group have earned this opportunity through their commitment and performances across the season. We look forward to supporting them as they continue their journeys with the club.”

Senior Academy Intake 2026/27

Tiane Elone – Hooker – Mill Hill School

Tom Dargan – Tighthead Prop – Harrow School

Freddie Jones – Second Row – Sutton Valence School

Patrick Ludlow* – Back Row – St Albans School

Ediz Karsak – Back Row – Judd School

Henry Hodgson – Scrum Half – Mill Hill School

*trialist