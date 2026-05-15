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StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

15.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Bristol Bears v Saracens

Charlie Bracken is confident Saracens can continue their strong momentum in front of a home crowd this Saturday as Gloucester travel to North London.

The scrum-half starts once again against the Cherry and Whites as Sarries look to secure four consecutive wins for the first time this Gallagher PREM season. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made two changes to the side that battled past Bristol at Ashton Gate, with a remarkable 13 members of the matchday squad having progressed through the club’s academy pathway.

Rhys Carre is the only change in the front row, with the Welshman coming into the starting side alongside Jamie George and the ever present Marcus Street at tighthead. Maro Itoje is partnered by Nick Isiekwe in the second row, with Isiekwe moving from blindside flanker into the engine room. Theo McFarland returns to the starting XV at six, while Ben Earl continues at openside and Tom Willis completes the pack after earning Player of the Match honours in Bristol last week.

Bracken continues at scrum half alongside Fergus Burke, who starts at 10. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins once again line up together in midfield. Rotimi Segun, who scored against Gloucester the last time they visited North London, starts on the left wing, with Noah Caluori on the right. Max Malins completes the side at full back.

Fresh from signing a new contract with the club, Alec Clarey retains his place on the bench, as does Tobias Elliott, who scored the decisive interception try against Bristol seven days ago.

Bracken is fully aware of the significance of this weekend’s fixture.

“We have been treating every game as a mini cup final given the play off positions at stake. We come into this match with strong momentum following three very different wins, but we know Gloucester will arrive full of confidence as well. We are hoping a strong home crowd can help get us over the line and keep us firmly in the fight for those play off places.”

Saracens Men to play Gloucester Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Tobias Elliott

News

See all news
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
15.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

Charlie Bracken is confident Saracens can continue their strong momentum in front of a home crowd this Saturday as Gloucester travel to North London. The scrum-half starts once again against the Cherry and Whites as Sarries look to secure four consecutive wins for the first time this Gallagher PREM season. Director of Rugby Mark McCall […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens
14.05.26

Ivan van Zyl to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm the departure of Ivan Van Zyl at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The South African scrum half will return to his homeland having amassed over 100 appearances in North London. Van Zyl joined Saracens at the start of the 2020/21 campaign before quickly asserting himself as the first choice option the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
14.05.26

Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Theo McFarland will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season to take up an opportunity in France. The Samoa international will depart the Original Club of North London after five seasons with Saracens. Having joined from the United States in 2021, McFarland quickly established himself as a world […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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