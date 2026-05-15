TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

The scrum-half starts once again against the Cherry and Whites as Sarries look to secure four consecutive wins for the first time this Gallagher PREM season. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made two changes to the side that battled past Bristol at Ashton Gate, with a remarkable 13 members of the matchday squad having progressed through the club’s academy pathway.

Rhys Carre is the only change in the front row, with the Welshman coming into the starting side alongside Jamie George and the ever present Marcus Street at tighthead. Maro Itoje is partnered by Nick Isiekwe in the second row, with Isiekwe moving from blindside flanker into the engine room. Theo McFarland returns to the starting XV at six, while Ben Earl continues at openside and Tom Willis completes the pack after earning Player of the Match honours in Bristol last week.

Bracken continues at scrum half alongside Fergus Burke, who starts at 10. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins once again line up together in midfield. Rotimi Segun, who scored against Gloucester the last time they visited North London, starts on the left wing, with Noah Caluori on the right. Max Malins completes the side at full back.

Fresh from signing a new contract with the club, Alec Clarey retains his place on the bench, as does Tobias Elliott, who scored the decisive interception try against Bristol seven days ago.

Bracken is fully aware of the significance of this weekend’s fixture.

“We have been treating every game as a mini cup final given the play off positions at stake. We come into this match with strong momentum following three very different wins, but we know Gloucester will arrive full of confidence as well. We are hoping a strong home crowd can help get us over the line and keep us firmly in the fight for those play off places.”