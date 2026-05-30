MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

30.05.26
Saracens v Harlequins
Saracens v Harlequins

An absolute scorcher in North London set the scene for a mouth-watering contest between two London giants.

The initial exchange of blows saw little between the two sides, with end-to-end kicking battles testing the lungs from the outset. Saracens struck first after a ferocious kick chase pinned Harlequins on their own line. Following a monstrous scrum, Sarries were awarded a penalty try, while Chandler Cunningham-South saw yellow for obstruction in play.

Fergus Burke sliced through the Quins line and got the offload away to Max Malins, who was unable to keep hold of the ball and knocked on just inches from the try line.

A quick dart down the short side saw the ball flow through the hands before an excellent inside pass from Ben Earl sent Max Malins over just inside the 15-metre line, extending the lead to 12-0 with 26 minutes played.

Harlequins remained scoreless at half-time despite multiple entries into the home 22. Sarries stood firm, with particularly influential performances from Tobias Elliott and Max Malins helping maintain a 12-0 advantage for the men in black.

The opening exchanges of the second half immediately raised the intensity, with both sides producing a series of line breaks. Quick thinking from Max Malins from a penalty tap inside Saracens' own 22 sparked a 50-metre territorial gain, as Tobias Elliott streaked down the wing before being brought down just inside the Quins half.

A sharp reaction from Will Evans off the lineout created space for Bryn Bradley to receive the pass and crash over beneath the posts, with Marcus Smith adding the conversion.

Continued pressure inside the Quins 22 eventually told, with Nick Tompkins crossing the whitewash after Michelow and Farrell relentlessly pummelled the Harlequins defence.

Despite the sustained pressure, Quins responded immediately through Cameron Anderson in the corner. There was no let-up from Saracens, who went straight back on the attack from the restart and secured a lineout five metres out. The driving maul did the rest, powering over for Sarries' bonus-point try with seconds remaining. Farrell calmly added the extras to make the final score 26-12.

The final outing at StoneX Stadium this season set Sarries up for a winner-takes-all showdown with Exeter Chiefs next weekend, with the play-off dream still very much alive.

News

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Saracens v Harlequins
30.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

An absolute scorcher in North London set the scene for a mouth-watering contest between two London giants. The initial exchange of blows saw little between the two sides, with end-to-end kicking battles testing the lungs from the outset. Saracens struck first after a ferocious kick chase pinned Harlequins on their own line. Following a monstrous […]

Bristol Bears v Saracens Gallagher PREM
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

Mark McCall has named his squad for his final home game as Director of Rugby against London rivals Harlequins this Saturday. With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
77543711 2abc 4b7e 9b91 481064e4949eGloucester Hartpury Women s v Saracens Women s
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

Sophie de Goede is thrilled to be returning to PWR action as the World Player of the Year makes her first Saracens start since October. De Goede starts at number eight after significant game time on international duty and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash with Loughborough Lightning. Director of Rugby Alex […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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