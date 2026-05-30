MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26 - 12 Harlequins (PREM R17)

The initial exchange of blows saw little between the two sides, with end-to-end kicking battles testing the lungs from the outset. Saracens struck first after a ferocious kick chase pinned Harlequins on their own line. Following a monstrous scrum, Sarries were awarded a penalty try, while Chandler Cunningham-South saw yellow for obstruction in play.

Fergus Burke sliced through the Quins line and got the offload away to Max Malins, who was unable to keep hold of the ball and knocked on just inches from the try line.

A quick dart down the short side saw the ball flow through the hands before an excellent inside pass from Ben Earl sent Max Malins over just inside the 15-metre line, extending the lead to 12-0 with 26 minutes played.

Harlequins remained scoreless at half-time despite multiple entries into the home 22. Sarries stood firm, with particularly influential performances from Tobias Elliott and Max Malins helping maintain a 12-0 advantage for the men in black.

The opening exchanges of the second half immediately raised the intensity, with both sides producing a series of line breaks. Quick thinking from Max Malins from a penalty tap inside Saracens' own 22 sparked a 50-metre territorial gain, as Tobias Elliott streaked down the wing before being brought down just inside the Quins half.

A sharp reaction from Will Evans off the lineout created space for Bryn Bradley to receive the pass and crash over beneath the posts, with Marcus Smith adding the conversion.

Continued pressure inside the Quins 22 eventually told, with Nick Tompkins crossing the whitewash after Michelow and Farrell relentlessly pummelled the Harlequins defence.

Despite the sustained pressure, Quins responded immediately through Cameron Anderson in the corner. There was no let-up from Saracens, who went straight back on the attack from the restart and secured a lineout five metres out. The driving maul did the rest, powering over for Sarries' bonus-point try with seconds remaining. Farrell calmly added the extras to make the final score 26-12.

The final outing at StoneX Stadium this season set Sarries up for a winner-takes-all showdown with Exeter Chiefs next weekend, with the play-off dream still very much alive.