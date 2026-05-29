TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes six changes to the side that swept past Sale at Showdown 62 days ago. Two of those alterations come in the front row, with Bryony Field replacing the injured May Campbell, while Wales international Donna Rose comes in at tighthead. Julia Omokhuale also moves into the second row alongside fellow Canadian Laetitia Royer.

Gabrielle Senft shifts to the flank, with Marlie Packer continuing at openside after an impressive Six Nations campaign. De Goede completes a pack filled with international quality.

Tori Sellors starts at scrum half with Olivia Apps away on international duty. She partners captain Zoe Harrison in the half backs. Sophie Bridger also returns from a hamstring injury to line up alongside Sydney Gregson in midfield. Lotte Sharp switches to the left wing, while Paige Farries comes into the side on the right. Jess Breach continues at full back in Saracens colours.

Daisy Fitzgerald and Chloe Flanagan are both in line for their first PWR appearances of the season from the bench, while Beth Blacklock returns to the matchday squad a week after featuring for Old Albanians in the Championship Final at Allianz Stadium.

De Goede cannot wait to return to PWR action this weekend.

“I have spent a lot of time watching the league this year rather than playing, so I am excited to get back involved. Loughborough are a strong side given they are competing for those play off places, and we know we will have to be at our best to secure an away win before two consecutive home games.”