TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

29.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
77543711 2abc 4b7e 9b91 481064e4949eGloucester Hartpury Women s v Saracens Women s
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

Sophie de Goede is thrilled to be returning to PWR action as the World Player of the Year makes her first Saracens start since October.

De Goede starts at number eight after significant game time on international duty and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash with Loughborough Lightning.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes six changes to the side that swept past Sale at Showdown 62 days ago. Two of those alterations come in the front row, with Bryony Field replacing the injured May Campbell, while Wales international Donna Rose comes in at tighthead. Julia Omokhuale also moves into the second row alongside fellow Canadian Laetitia Royer.

Gabrielle Senft shifts to the flank, with Marlie Packer continuing at openside after an impressive Six Nations campaign. De Goede completes a pack filled with international quality.

Tori Sellors starts at scrum half with Olivia Apps away on international duty. She partners captain Zoe Harrison in the half backs. Sophie Bridger also returns from a hamstring injury to line up alongside Sydney Gregson in midfield. Lotte Sharp switches to the left wing, while Paige Farries comes into the side on the right. Jess Breach continues at full back in Saracens colours.

Daisy Fitzgerald and Chloe Flanagan are both in line for their first PWR appearances of the season from the bench, while Beth Blacklock returns to the matchday squad a week after featuring for Old Albanians in the Championship Final at Allianz Stadium.

De Goede cannot wait to return to PWR action this weekend.

“I have spent a lot of time watching the league this year rather than playing, so I am excited to get back involved. Loughborough are a strong side given they are competing for those play off places, and we know we will have to be at our best to secure an away win before two consecutive home games.”

Saracens Women to play Loughborough Lightning:

1. ⁠Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. ⁠Donna Rose
4. ⁠Julia Omokhuale
5. ⁠Laetitia Royer
6. ⁠Gabrielle Senft
7. ⁠Marlie Packer (cc)
8. ⁠Sophie de Goede
9. ⁠Tori Sellors
10. ⁠Zoe Harrison (cc)
11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
13. ⁠Sydney Gregson
14. ⁠Paige Farries
15. ⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald
17. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
19. ⁠Jodie Verghese
20. ⁠Georgia Evans
21. ⁠Amelia MacDougall
22. ⁠Emma Hardy
23. ⁠Beth Blacklock

News

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Bristol Bears v Saracens Gallagher PREM
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Harlequins (PREM R17)

Mark McCall has named his squad for his final home game as Director of Rugby against London rivals Harlequins this Saturday. With only a limited number of tickets remaining for a huge occasion at StoneX Stadium, the stage is set for a massive afternoon in North London as Quins make the trip across the capital […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
77543711 2abc 4b7e 9b91 481064e4949eGloucester Hartpury Women s v Saracens Women s
29.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning Vs Saracens Women (PWR R17)

Sophie de Goede is thrilled to be returning to PWR action as the World Player of the Year makes her first Saracens start since October. De Goede starts at number eight after significant game time on international duty and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s clash with Loughborough Lightning. Director of Rugby Alex […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
28.05.26

Saracens confirm departing Men's players

Saracens can confirm that 16 players across the Men's senior and senior academy squads will depart the club at the end of the season. The club have already confirmed the departures of Tom Willis, Theo McFarland, Ivan van Zyl, Alex Lozowski, Brandon Jackson, Marco Riccioni, Harry Wilson and Samson Adejimi. In addition, Louie Johnson, Gareth […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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