MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 14 Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 14 Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

16.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Gloucester Rugby
Saracens v Gloucester Rugby

Saracens Men continued their pursuit of a PREM play off place with a bonus point victory over Gloucester Rugby. North London witnessed a gritty contest as the Men in Black ran in four tries against the Cherry and Whites to move above Bristol Bears and increase the pressure on Exeter Chiefs in the race for fourth place.

The game started at a high tempo, with Ben Earl breaking through the midfield within the opening minutes. However, his momentum was halted shortly afterwards when Gloucester’s Max Llewellyn intercepted a Saracens pass to relieve the pressure.

It was the hosts who struck first. Fergus Burke found space down the left flank, accelerating through a gap before releasing Max Malins on the outside. The full back then produced an audacious offload back inside metres from the line to put Rotimi Segun over for the opening score.

Saracens extended their lead through the boot of Burke, who converted a penalty from in front of the posts after 10 minutes. Segun was soon involved again, hitting an excellent line from a Saracens line out on the 10 metre line. The winger used his power and momentum to slide over for his second try of the evening inside the opening 15 minutes.

Burke added another three points before half time as Gloucester’s ill discipline continued to prove costly, sending the hosts into the break with an 18 point advantage.

Early in the second half, Saracens crossed for their third try. Following an initial break from Theo McFarland, supported by Nick Tompkins, Charlie Bracken moved the ball wide to Ben Earl, who stepped inside and reached over the line.

Ten minutes later, the Men in Black secured the all important bonus point. This time it was the catch and drive that proved effective, with Theo Dan scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench moments earlier.

Noah Caluori came close to adding to his remarkable try tally, but the winger knocked the ball on just short of the line after quick hands from Nick Tompkins created an opportunity in the corner.

After being held out for more than an hour, Gloucester finally crossed in the final 10 minutes. Following a strong catch and drive from five metres out, Caolan Englefield released the backline, allowing Will Joseph to finish in the opposite corner.

Theo Dan was then shown a late yellow card for a high tackle, leaving Saracens with 14 men for the closing stages. Gloucester added another consolation score before the final whistle, with Joseph crossing again after a superb offload from Freddie Thomas sent him clear.

Saracens return to North London in two weeks time with a huge London derby on the cards. Get your tickets while you still can for a season-defining clash against Harlequins and a last time to see some of your favourite Saracens stars at StoneX this season.

News

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Harlequins U18 v Saracens U18 144 (1)
16.05.26

Six Saracens graduate to Senior Academy

Saracens are delighted to confirm that six players will graduate into the Senior Academy ahead of the 2026/27 season, as the club continues its commitment to developing the very best young talent in North London. Hooker Tiane Elone joins the programme on a full time basis, while Tom Dargan, Freddie Jones, Henry Hodgson, Ediz Karsak […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
15.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

Charlie Bracken is confident Saracens can continue their strong momentum in front of a home crowd this Saturday as Gloucester travel to North London. The scrum-half starts once again against the Cherry and Whites as Sarries look to secure four consecutive wins for the first time this Gallagher PREM season. Director of Rugby Mark McCall […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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