MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 30 - 14 Gloucester Rugby (PREM R16)

Saracens Men continued their pursuit of a PREM play off place with a bonus point victory over Gloucester Rugby. North London witnessed a gritty contest as the Men in Black ran in four tries against the Cherry and Whites to move above Bristol Bears and increase the pressure on Exeter Chiefs in the race for fourth place.

The game started at a high tempo, with Ben Earl breaking through the midfield within the opening minutes. However, his momentum was halted shortly afterwards when Gloucester’s Max Llewellyn intercepted a Saracens pass to relieve the pressure.

It was the hosts who struck first. Fergus Burke found space down the left flank, accelerating through a gap before releasing Max Malins on the outside. The full back then produced an audacious offload back inside metres from the line to put Rotimi Segun over for the opening score.

Saracens extended their lead through the boot of Burke, who converted a penalty from in front of the posts after 10 minutes. Segun was soon involved again, hitting an excellent line from a Saracens line out on the 10 metre line. The winger used his power and momentum to slide over for his second try of the evening inside the opening 15 minutes.

Burke added another three points before half time as Gloucester’s ill discipline continued to prove costly, sending the hosts into the break with an 18 point advantage.

Early in the second half, Saracens crossed for their third try. Following an initial break from Theo McFarland, supported by Nick Tompkins, Charlie Bracken moved the ball wide to Ben Earl, who stepped inside and reached over the line.

Ten minutes later, the Men in Black secured the all important bonus point. This time it was the catch and drive that proved effective, with Theo Dan scoring with his first touch after coming off the bench moments earlier.

Noah Caluori came close to adding to his remarkable try tally, but the winger knocked the ball on just short of the line after quick hands from Nick Tompkins created an opportunity in the corner.

After being held out for more than an hour, Gloucester finally crossed in the final 10 minutes. Following a strong catch and drive from five metres out, Caolan Englefield released the backline, allowing Will Joseph to finish in the opposite corner.

Theo Dan was then shown a late yellow card for a high tackle, leaving Saracens with 14 men for the closing stages. Gloucester added another consolation score before the final whistle, with Joseph crossing again after a superb offload from Freddie Thomas sent him clear.

Saracens return to North London in two weeks time with a huge London derby on the cards. Get your tickets while you still can for a season-defining clash against Harlequins and a last time to see some of your favourite Saracens stars at StoneX this season.