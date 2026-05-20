Renew Your Season Ticket And Win The StoneX Bullion Golden Seat

Saracens are delighted to launch the StoneX Bullion Golden Seat competition as part of the 2026/27 Season Ticket renewal window.

The prize draw is open to supporters aged 18 or over who renew their 2026/27 Season Ticket before 2.00pm on 27 May 2026 in partnership with StoneX and StoneX Bullion.

One lucky supporter will win the equivalent value of their 2026/27 Season Ticket back in gold, up to a maximum value of £550.

And that's not all. The winner's seat at StoneX Stadium will be transformed into a golden seat for the final home fixture of the season, and will remain in place throughout the 2026/27 campaign.

Already renewed before the competition launched on 20 May? You're automatically in the draw.

Eligibility

The prize draw is open to supporters aged 18 or over who renew their 2026/27 Season Ticket before the Keep Your Seat deadline of 2.00pm on 27 May 2026 .

. Supporters who renewed prior to the campaign launch date of 20 May 2026 will automatically be included in the prize draw.

will automatically be included in the prize draw. Employees of the Club, StoneX and their immediate family members may not enter.

Entry Mechanic

Every eligible supporter who renews before the deadline will receive one entry into the prize draw.

Only one entry per eligible supporter/account holder is permitted, regardless of the number of Season Tickets held on the account.

Prize

One winner will receive:

The equivalent value of their 2026/27 Season Ticket awarded in gold coins via StoneX Bullion. Maximum value of £550.

A bespoke “Golden Seat” wrap applied to their seat for the Harlequins fixture and duration of the 2026/27 season.

Winner Selection

The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries after the closing date.

The draw will take place within 24 hours of the closing date.

The winner will be contacted directly using the contact details associated with their ticketing account.

General

The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be offered unless otherwise stated by the Club.

The Club reserves the right to amend or withdraw the competition at any time.

By entering, participants agree that the Club and StoneX may use their name, image and likeness for reasonable promotional purposes related to the campaign.

The winner may be asked to participate in content capture, PR and promotional activity related to the “Golden Seat” activation.

Data & Privacy

Personal data will be processed in accordance with the Club’s privacy policy and used solely for the administration of this promotion unless otherwise agreed by the entrant.

Full terms and conditions can be found here

Click here to renew your season ticket, if you haven't done so already and get entered into the draw!

Good luck!