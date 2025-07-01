Alysha Corrigan Re-Signs with Saracens

Saracens can confirm that winger Alysha Corrigan has signed a new deal with the club.

The Canadian international has committed to extending her stay in NW4, having rejoined the club at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Corrigan has a proven track record of delivering in big moments, scoring key tries in both the 2024/25 PWR Semi-Final and the 2022 Premier 15s Final at Sixways. A dual-code talent, she has also represented Canada in Sevens, earning a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Now preparing for her second Rugby World Cup in the 15s format, Corrigan has become a consistent presence on both the Saracens and Canadian team sheets.

Speaking about her new deal, Corrigan said:

“I’m delighted to re-sign for the club; I have loved my time since returning last summer and I can’t wait to continue to grow and develop with this exciting squad. It’s always a pleasure to play at the StoneX, the fans make Sarries truly special, I can’t wait to get back to North London and kick off the season with a bang.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was thrilled to secure the services of the winger.

“Alysha has grown and developed into a well-respected player, who has achieved great success in both formats of the game. Her incredible appetite and desire to work hard create opportunities for her talent to shine.

It has been great to have Alysha at the club, and I am absolutely delighted that she will continue to wear the shirt that she fills with pride and quality. I have no doubt there will be many more breathtaking moments in the future and that she will continue to be a flag bearer of standards.”