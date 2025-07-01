Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Alysha Corrigan Re-Signs with Saracens

01.07.25
Saracens can confirm that winger Alysha Corrigan has signed a new deal with the club.

The Canadian international has committed to extending her stay in NW4, having rejoined the club at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Corrigan has a proven track record of delivering in big moments, scoring key tries in both the 2024/25 PWR Semi-Final and the 2022 Premier 15s Final at Sixways. A dual-code talent, she has also represented Canada in Sevens, earning a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Now preparing for her second Rugby World Cup in the 15s format, Corrigan has become a consistent presence on both the Saracens and Canadian team sheets.

Speaking about her new deal, Corrigan said:

“I’m delighted to re-sign for the club; I have loved my time since returning last summer and I can’t wait to continue to grow and develop with this exciting squad. It’s always a pleasure to play at the StoneX, the fans make Sarries truly special, I can’t wait to get back to North London and kick off the season with a bang.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was thrilled to secure the services of the winger.

“Alysha has grown and developed into a well-respected player, who has achieved great success in both formats of the game. Her incredible appetite and desire to work hard create opportunities for her talent to shine.

It has been great to have Alysha at the club, and I am absolutely delighted that she will continue to wear the shirt that she fills with pride and quality. I have no doubt there will be many more breathtaking moments in the future and that she will continue to be a flag bearer of standards.”

Saracens discover Investec Champions Cup opponents

Saracens Men will face Stade Toulousain, Hollywoodbets Sharks, ASM Clermont Auvergne and Glasgow Warriors after being drawn in Investec Champions Cup Pool One. The draw was conducted and Sarries will face some mouthwatering clashes in the top tier of European rugby. Fellow Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks are also in the same pool but won't […]

01.07.25
Saracens Coaches Sign New Contracts

Saracens is delighted to confirm that the coaching group have committed their futures to the club by signing new contracts. In a significant showing of intent, the coaches, who have delivered over 10 trophies during more than a decade of service have signed new deals to stay in North London. Director of Rugby Mark McCall, […]

01.07.25
