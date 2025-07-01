Saracens discover Investec Champions Cup opponents

Saracens Men will face Stade Toulousain, Hollywoodbets Sharks, ASM Clermont Auvergne and Glasgow Warriors after being drawn in Investec Champions Cup Pool One.

The draw was conducted and Sarries will face some mouthwatering clashes in the top tier of European rugby. Fellow Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks are also in the same pool but won't be met as they feature in the same domestic competition.

In some blockbuster fixtures, the Men in Black will take on Antoine Dupont's starstudded Toulouse team, a Sharks side filled with Springboks, European powerhouse Clermont and 2024 URC Champions Glasgow Warriors.

Fixtures locations, dates and times will be confirmed soon, stay tuned to our social media channels for updates!

Pool 1

Stade Toulousain, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Sale Sharks

2025/26 weekends

Round 1 – 5/6/7 December 2025

Round 2 – 12/13/14 December 2025

Round 3 – 9/10/11 January 2026

Round 4 – 16/17/18 January 2026

Round of 16 – 3/4/5 April 2026

Quarter-finals – 10/11/12 April 2026

Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May 2026

EPCR Challenge Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao; Friday 22 May

Investec Champions Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao; Saturday 23 May