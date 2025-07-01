Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens discover Investec Champions Cup opponents

01.07.25
In association with
StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 01 at 14.19.53
Epcr25 draw 4x5 v2

Saracens Men will face Stade Toulousain, Hollywoodbets Sharks, ASM Clermont Auvergne and Glasgow Warriors after being drawn in Investec Champions Cup Pool One.

The draw was conducted and Sarries will face some mouthwatering clashes in the top tier of European rugby. Fellow Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks are also in the same pool but won't be met as they feature in the same domestic competition.

In some blockbuster fixtures, the Men in Black will take on Antoine Dupont's starstudded Toulouse team, a Sharks side filled with Springboks, European powerhouse Clermont and 2024 URC Champions Glasgow Warriors.

Fixtures locations, dates and times will be confirmed soon, stay tuned to our social media channels for updates!

Pool 1

Stade Toulousain, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Sale Sharks

2025/26 weekends
Round 1 – 5/6/7 December 2025  

Round 2 – 12/13/14 December 2025  

Round 3 – 9/10/11 January 2026  

Round 4 – 16/17/18 January 2026 

Round of 16 – 3/4/5 April 2026  

Quarter-finals – 10/11/12 April 2026  

Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May 2026  

EPCR Challenge Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao; Friday 22 May  

Investec Champions Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao; Saturday 23 May

