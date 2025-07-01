Saracens Coaches Sign New Contracts

Saracens is delighted to confirm that the coaching group have committed their futures to the club by signing new contracts.

In a significant showing of intent, the coaches, who have delivered over 10 trophies during more than a decade of service have signed new deals to stay in North London.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall, Head Coach Joe Shaw, Senior Rugby Coach Dan Vickers, Forwards Coach Ian Peel, Defence Coach Adam Powell and Assistant Coach Rob Webber have all put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium.

During their time with the club, Saracens have won five Premiership titles and three European Cups, as well as bringing through a number of home-grown players who have become fully fledged internationals.

McCall, who has been at the helm since 2011 will continue to be supported by the club’s exceptional coaching staff.

Shaw joined the club in 2013 as part of the academy set-up and has since progressed into his current role, where he has overseen multiple title wins during 11 years of service in North London.

Vickers joined the Saracens coaching staff in 2006. Specialising in kicking and core skills, Vickers has helped guide some of the world’s best players through the Sarries ranks.

Peel joined Saracens in 2015 from the England pathway programme. The former Newcastle Falcon has led the forward pack to many Premiership and European titles since arriving in NW4.

Additionally, Powell will continue in his role, having joined the coaching set-up from Newcastle Falcons. Like many Saracens coaches, Powell began in the academy set-up, rising through the ranks alongside many current players to marshal Saracens’ ferocious defence.

Webber joined last summer and has made a huge impact in his first season, working extensively with the front-rowers as well as leading the Premiership Rugby Cup side alongside James Tirrell.

Mark McCall is excited to be continuing his leadership of the Saracens coaching staff.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to continue our work with a hungry, motivated group of players and high calibre staff who care deeply about the players they support.

We believe that the group has the talent and the drive to develop into a special team. I would like to thank the board for their continued support and trust.”

Dominic Silvester is delighted to have secured the coaching staff for the foreseeable future.

“After a fantastic run of announcements for the Club, following the return of Owen Farrell and the announcement of our new CEO, Charlie Beall, the continuation of this core coaching group makes me extremely excited for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

Mark, Joe, Dan, Ian, Adam & Rob are the heartbeat of this team, and responsible for a number of the successes we have enjoyed in recent years. I cannot wait to see what this next stage in their Saracens story entails.”