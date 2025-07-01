Julia Omokhuale signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of Julia Omokhuale from Leicester Tigers.

The 23-year-old joins North London after spending the last two seasons with the Tigers.

Capable of playing in both the second row and back row, Omokhuale enjoyed a breakthrough season in the PWR last campaign, scoring three tries in 12 appearances for Leicester.

On the international stage, the Canadian has represented her country in both Sevens and 15s. She made her Sevens debut in Hong Kong earlier this year against Australia, shortly after earning her first senior cap in Canada’s victory over France on the final day of the inaugural WXV competition.

Julia is thrilled to be making the move to Saracens.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Saracens at a really exciting time for the club. I already know a lot of the group and the environment feels like the right fit for me. I’m excited to continue learning and developing alongside a great group of players and staff.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Omokhuale to the squad.

“Julia is a player we have admired for some time, and her time in the PWR only further emphasised how powerful and destructive she can be. We are excited to see where all aspects of her game can grow over the next few years. We are going to have front-row seats to her development, and I have no doubt she will make an immediate impact. At 23, I hope to see her in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”