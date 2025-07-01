Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Julia Omokhuale signs for Saracens

01.07.25
Saracens are delighted to announce the signing of Julia Omokhuale from Leicester Tigers.

The 23-year-old joins North London after spending the last two seasons with the Tigers.

Capable of playing in both the second row and back row, Omokhuale enjoyed a breakthrough season in the PWR last campaign, scoring three tries in 12 appearances for Leicester.

On the international stage, the Canadian has represented her country in both Sevens and 15s. She made her Sevens debut in Hong Kong earlier this year against Australia, shortly after earning her first senior cap in Canada’s victory over France on the final day of the inaugural WXV competition.

Julia is thrilled to be making the move to Saracens.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Saracens at a really exciting time for the club. I already know a lot of the group and the environment feels like the right fit for me. I’m excited to continue learning and developing alongside a great group of players and staff.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is pleased to welcome Omokhuale to the squad.

“Julia is a player we have admired for some time, and her time in the PWR only further emphasised how powerful and destructive she can be. We are excited to see where all aspects of her game can grow over the next few years. We are going to have front-row seats to her development, and I have no doubt she will make an immediate impact. At 23, I hope to see her in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”

Saracens Coaches Sign New Contracts

Saracens is delighted to confirm that the coaching group have committed their futures to the club by signing new contracts. In a significant showing of intent, the coaches, who have delivered over 10 trophies during more than a decade of service have signed new deals to stay in North London. Director of Rugby Mark McCall, […]

01.07.25
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Daly stars down under for the Lions

Four Saracens featured in international action this weekend with England contingent selected to travel to Argentina. British and Irish Lions: Fullback, Elliot Daly impressed in his first start for the 2025 Lions tour, scoring two tries against the Western Force on Saturday morning. The three-time tourist bagged his brace of scores in a 54-7 win […]

