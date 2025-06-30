INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Daly stars down under for the Lions

Four Saracens featured in international action this weekend with England contingent selected to travel to Argentina.

British and Irish Lions:

Fullback, Elliot Daly impressed in his first start for the 2025 Lions tour, scoring two tries against the Western Force on Saturday morning. The three-time tourist bagged his brace of scores in a 54-7 win against the Force, marking Andy Farrell's first Lions victory in Australia.

Captain Maro Itoje and back-rower Ben Earl will run out for the Lions against the Queensland Reds on Wednesday in Brisbane. Itoje has been selected to start the game with Earl expected to make an impact off the bench against the Reds.

Italy:

Prop Marco Riccioni featured for the Azzurri against Namibia in their first Test match of the summer. Unfortunately, the Saracen was forced off early in the game with a rib injury. Riccioni will remain with the Italian squad during his recovery over the summer before returning to North London.

England Under-20:

Sarries duo Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke were part of an impressive England side that put Scotland to the sword in the opening game of their World Championship defence in Italy. Bracken started the game, scoring two tries with Sodeke featuring off the bench as Mark Mapletoft's young group ran riot prevailing 56-19 victors against the Scots.

England will now face South Africa in their next pool stage match on Friday as they look to continue their defence in Verona.

England:

A quartet of Saracens have been selected to join Steve Borthwick’s touring squad for the trip to Argentina. Jamie George will co-captain England, with Tom Willis, Theo Dan, and Nick Isiekwe also named in the travelling party.

England will play their first Test against Los Pumas this weekend, with fellow Saracens Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti expected to line up against their club teammates.