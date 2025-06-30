Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Daly stars down under for the Lions

30.06.25


Western force v british & irish lions
England captain's run

Four Saracens featured in international action this weekend with England contingent selected to travel to Argentina.

British and Irish Lions:

Fullback, Elliot Daly impressed in his first start for the 2025 Lions tour, scoring two tries against the Western Force on Saturday morning. The three-time tourist bagged his brace of scores in a 54-7 win against the Force, marking Andy Farrell's first Lions victory in Australia.

Captain Maro Itoje and back-rower Ben Earl will run out for the Lions against the Queensland Reds on Wednesday in Brisbane. Itoje has been selected to start the game with Earl expected to make an impact off the bench against the Reds.

Italy:

Prop Marco Riccioni featured for the Azzurri against Namibia in their first Test match of the summer. Unfortunately, the Saracen was forced off early in the game with a rib injury. Riccioni will remain with the Italian squad during his recovery over the summer before returning to North London.

England Under-20:

Sarries duo Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke were part of an impressive England side that put Scotland to the sword in the opening game of their World Championship defence in Italy. Bracken started the game, scoring two tries with Sodeke featuring off the bench as Mark Mapletoft's young group ran riot prevailing 56-19 victors against the Scots.

England will now face South Africa in their next pool stage match on Friday as they look to continue their defence in Verona.

England:

A quartet of Saracens have been selected to join Steve Borthwick’s touring squad for the trip to Argentina. Jamie George will co-captain England, with Tom Willis, Theo Dan, and Nick Isiekwe also named in the travelling party.

England will play their first Test against Los Pumas this weekend, with fellow Saracens Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti expected to line up against their club teammates.

 

News



Lucy Lawford-Wilby re-signs with the club

Saracens are delighted to confirm that academy prospect Lucy Lawford-Wilby has signed a new deal with the club. The back rower, who has already made several senior team appearances in North London, has committed her future to Sarries following a standout campaign with Old Albanians this season. At just 18 years old, Lawford-Wilby made her […]

26.06.25


Saracens v gloucester

Survery and Quiz Prize Winners Revealed

Thank you to our survey and quiz participants! A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in our surveys and quizzes throughout the season. Your feedback and support play a vital role in helping us shape and improve the Saracens experience, now and for the future. We are always striving […]

26.06.25



Partners

