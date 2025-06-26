Lucy Lawford-Wilby re-signs with the club

Saracens are delighted to confirm that academy prospect Lucy Lawford-Wilby has signed a new deal with the club.

The back rower, who has already made several senior team appearances in North London, has committed her future to Sarries following a standout campaign with Old Albanians this season.

At just 18 years old, Lawford-Wilby made her first two appearances for the club in the Allianz Cup semi-final and final during the 2023/24 season, starting her career in NW4 by lifting a trophy in just her second match.

Since then, the England U20 talent has played a pivotal role for Old Albanians, scoring the winning try in their Papa John's Women's Intermediate Cup victory at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Capable of playing across the back row, Lawford-Wilby is thrilled to be continuing her journey at her childhood club.

“I’m delighted to have re-signed for the club. I’m looking forward to growing as a player and an individual, and I truly believe this is the best place to do that. This season is shaping up to be a really exciting time for the club, so I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is equally pleased to have secured the services of the talented young forward.

“We are delighted that Lucy has committed her future to Saracens. She’s an exciting player with great potential, and there’s no doubt she could join the long list of incredible back row players who have worn the Saracens shirt.

Over the last couple of seasons, it has been abundantly clear that Lucy not only has the ability to adapt to senior rugby, but that she can thrive in it, as she has already shown.

We look forward to working with Lucy and supporting her development here at Saracens. It’s an exciting prospect.”