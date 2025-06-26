Survery and Quiz Prize Winners Revealed

Thank you to our survey and quiz participants!

A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in our surveys and quizzes throughout the season. Your feedback and support play a vital role in helping us shape and improve the Saracens experience, now and for the future.

We are always striving to deliver the very best for our supporters, and your insights help us grow, evolve, and create unforgettable matchdays at StoneX.

Congratulations to all of our prize winners!

Saracens Seasonal Members Exclusive Newsletter Quiz Winner - Linda Rush

Won a training ground experience for herself and plus one

Post Match Survey - Seasonal Member Winner - Joanne Dickens

Won a signed Saracens shirt

Post Match Survey - Match by Match Winner - Michael Francis

Won a signed Saracens shirt

24/25 Partner Survey Winner - Dean Hack

Won two spaces in The Hundred Club Hospitality Lounge for Saracens Men vs Bath Rugby our final match of last season.