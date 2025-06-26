Elliot Daly starts for Lions first fixture in Australia

Andy Farrell has named Elliot Daly at full-back for The British & Irish Lions' first fixture in Australia as they take on Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Daly remains in the 23 being promoted from the bench after an impressive cameo in Dublin for the tour opener last weekend. On the other side of the pitch, prop Ollie Hoskins will make his final appearance for his childhood club Western Force starting at tight-head having departed Saracens this summer.

British & Irish Lions Head Coach Farrell said: “We have had a good week of training and all of the travel and time zone changes have been managed really well, so we are good to go.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best.”

The game kicks off at 11.00 BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

On the 2013 Tour, the Lions ran out 69-17 winners at the Subiaco Oval. Current assistant coach Johnny Sexton got the Lions off the mark with an early try while Leigh Halfpenny converted all nine Lions tries.

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales) #866

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (c)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855