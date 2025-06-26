Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Elliot Daly starts for Lions first fixture in Australia

26.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
British & irish lions media access
British & irish lions captain's run

Andy Farrell has named Elliot Daly at full-back for The British & Irish Lions' first fixture in Australia as they take on Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Daly remains in the 23 being promoted from the bench after an impressive cameo in Dublin for the tour opener last weekend. On the other side of the pitch, prop Ollie Hoskins will make his final appearance for his childhood club Western Force starting at tight-head having departed Saracens this summer.

British & Irish Lions Head Coach Farrell said: “We have had a good week of training and all of the travel and time zone changes have been managed really well, so we are good to go.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best.”

The game kicks off at 11.00 BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

On the 2013 Tour, the Lions ran out 69-17 winners at the Subiaco Oval. Current assistant coach Johnny Sexton got the Lions off the mark with an early try while Leigh Halfpenny converted all nine Lions tries.

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863

11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales) #866

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (c)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

News

See all news
British & irish lions media access

Elliot Daly starts for Lions first fixture in Australia

Andy Farrell has named Elliot Daly at full-back for The British & Irish Lions' first fixture in Australia as they take on Western Force in Perth on Saturday. Daly remains in the 23 being promoted from the bench after an impressive cameo in Dublin for the tour opener last weekend. On the other side of […]

26.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 06 19 at 11.00.26

Saracens appoint Charlie Beall as new Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Beall as our new Chief Executive Officer, with the role taking effect later in the summer. Charlie Beall is a senior and respected professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of commercial and marketing roles. He joins Saracens from global sports and […]

19.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
26448607 saracensvssharks 160 jpg harry scott munro 20241014 100746 min

Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club. The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London. MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made […]

18.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross