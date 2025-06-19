Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens appoint Charlie Beall as new Chief Executive Officer

19.06.25
In association with
Charlie beall headshot

Saracens is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Beall as our new Chief Executive Officer, with the role taking effect later in the summer.

Charlie Beall is a senior and respected professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of commercial and marketing roles.

He joins Saracens from global sports and media agency IMG, where he has spent the last decade working with an impressive roster of international sports clients including UEFA, the NFL, The R&A, and the Green Bay Packers, as well as with partners across the broader TKO Group, including UFC and WWE.

During his time at IMG, Charlie also spent more than two years embedded at Twitch, Amazon’s live streaming platform, helping drive sports strategy and partnerships. Prior to his tenure at IMG, he held senior positions in the publishing sector, driving content, media, and commercial strategy.

As our second big signing this week, following the earlier announcement of club legend Owen Farrell returning to North London, Charlie will be joining Saracens at a pivotal time for the club, as we excitedly prepare for the 2025/26 season.

Dominic Silvester expressed his delight in welcoming Charlie to the Club:

We are delighted to welcome Charlie to Saracens as our new CEO. He brings with him extensive commercial experience across sport, media, and entertainment, along with a strong leadership track record and team-building expertise.

Saracens is an extremely special club, built on a culture like no other. I am excited to see how Charlie’s experience and insights can both foster, and advance, this even further.

Charlie Beall, incoming CEO of Saracens, said:

“It’s a tremendous honour to be joining Saracens. This is a world-renowned club with a proud history of success and a deep sense of purpose. I’ve followed Saracens since I first moved to the UK from South Africa in 1996, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to now lead this incredible organisation. I look forward to working with our players, staff, fans, and partners to build on the club’s success and drive it forward into a new era.”

26448607 saracensvssharks 160 jpg harry scott munro 20241014 100746 min

Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club. The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London. MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made […]

18.06.25
In association with
