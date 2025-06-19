Saracens appoint Charlie Beall as new Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Beall as our new Chief Executive Officer, with the role taking effect later in the summer.

Charlie Beall is a senior and respected professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of commercial and marketing roles.

He joins Saracens from global sports and media agency IMG, where he has spent the last decade working with an impressive roster of international sports clients including UEFA, the NFL, The R&A, and the Green Bay Packers, as well as with partners across the broader TKO Group, including UFC and WWE.

During his time at IMG, Charlie also spent more than two years embedded at Twitch, Amazon’s live streaming platform, helping drive sports strategy and partnerships. Prior to his tenure at IMG, he held senior positions in the publishing sector, driving content, media, and commercial strategy.

As our second big signing this week, following the earlier announcement of club legend Owen Farrell returning to North London, Charlie will be joining Saracens at a pivotal time for the club, as we excitedly prepare for the 2025/26 season.

Dominic Silvester expressed his delight in welcoming Charlie to the Club:

“We are delighted to welcome Charlie to Saracens as our new CEO. He brings with him extensive commercial experience across sport, media, and entertainment, along with a strong leadership track record and team-building expertise.

Saracens is an extremely special club, built on a culture like no other. I am excited to see how Charlie’s experience and insights can both foster, and advance, this even further.”

Charlie Beall, incoming CEO of Saracens, said:

“It’s a tremendous honour to be joining Saracens. This is a world-renowned club with a proud history of success and a deep sense of purpose. I’ve followed Saracens since I first moved to the UK from South Africa in 1996, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to now lead this incredible organisation. I look forward to working with our players, staff, fans, and partners to build on the club’s success and drive it forward into a new era.”