Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall

Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London.

MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made a significant impact during the 2023/24 campaign, playing a key role in Sarries’ PWR Cup triumph while starting the majority of matches at fly-half.

Since then, she has gone on to earn international honours at Under-20 level and made her PWR debut in her first season with the senior squad. Learning from experienced internationals like Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna, MacDougall has shown immense promise, consistently displaying maturity and composure well beyond her years.

Speaking about extending her time with the club, MacDougall is excited to see where her career can go.

“I’m really excited to re-sign with my childhood club. I love it here and I can’t wait to keep developing my game while playing with some of my best mates.

I’ve learnt so much already from my first few years in the senior squad, and I’m looking forward to continuing my development in North London.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to secure the services of MacDougall for the foreseeable future.

“We are delighted that Amelia has signed a new long-term contract to remain at Saracens. Amelia excelled at our partner college, Oaklands, and has always displayed the potential to play elite senior rugby. The growth in her game has been remarkable.

It is a testament to Amelia’s character, her desire to improve, and her focus on maximising her potential. From establishing herself through the cup competition to contributing consistently in the league campaign, she has shown great development.

The most exciting part is that the best is still to come. It’s fantastic to know that Amelia will be in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”