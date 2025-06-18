Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

18.06.25
Saracens women v ealing trailfinders women

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall

Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London.

MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made a significant impact during the 2023/24 campaign, playing a key role in Sarries’ PWR Cup triumph while starting the majority of matches at fly-half.

Since then, she has gone on to earn international honours at Under-20 level and made her PWR debut in her first season with the senior squad. Learning from experienced internationals like Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna, MacDougall has shown immense promise, consistently displaying maturity and composure well beyond her years.

Speaking about extending her time with the club, MacDougall is excited to see where her career can go.
“I’m really excited to re-sign with my childhood club. I love it here and I can’t wait to keep developing my game while playing with some of my best mates.
I’ve learnt so much already from my first few years in the senior squad, and I’m looking forward to continuing my development in North London.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is delighted to secure the services of MacDougall for the foreseeable future.

“We are delighted that Amelia has signed a new long-term contract to remain at Saracens. Amelia excelled at our partner college, Oaklands, and has always displayed the potential to play elite senior rugby. The growth in her game has been remarkable.

It is a testament to Amelia’s character, her desire to improve, and her focus on maximising her potential. From establishing herself through the cup competition to contributing consistently in the league campaign, she has shown great development.
The most exciting part is that the best is still to come. It’s fantastic to know that Amelia will be in a Saracens shirt for many years to come.”

Screenshot 2025 06 19 at 11.00.26

Saracens appoint Charlie Beall as new Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Beall as our new Chief Executive Officer, with the role taking effect later in the summer. Charlie Beall is a senior and respected professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of commercial and marketing roles. He joins Saracens from global sports and […]

19.06.25
