Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Five Saracens feature in British and Irish Lions Tour Opener

18.06.25
StoneX
British & irish lions training camp
British & irish lions training camp

All three of our Lions contingent will face up against our Argentine duo in Dublin this Friday night as the British and Irish Lions kick off their 2025 Summer Tour.

Maro Itoje captains the Lions for the first time alongside Ben Earl who also starts in the pack. Elliot Daly is expected to provide some experience off the bench. Additionally both Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti start from the off for Argentina.

The Lions, playing on Irish soil for the first time, take on the Pumas in the 1888 Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (20:00 kick-off).

Saracens and England lock Maro Itoje will captain the side for the very first time as he prepares for his third Tour. In total 14 players could make their Lions debut against the Pumas. Whilst two-times tourists Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Marcus Smith and Duhan van der Merwe all featured in South Africa in 2021. The Lions can also call on the experience of three-times tourists Elliot Daly and Tadhg Furlong off the bench.

Lions Head Coach Farrell said: “Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time - it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience.

“Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

The British & Irish Lions v Argentina

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

13. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (c)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

17. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

21. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

22. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

23. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

On the other side of the pitch, both Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez will start for the Pumas in Dublin. The former has made a welcome return from injury to start in the midfield while Gonzalez will look to carry his form from the latter end of the campaign into international action this Friday night.

News

Screenshot 2025 06 19 at 11.00.26

Saracens appoint Charlie Beall as new Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Beall as our new Chief Executive Officer, with the role taking effect later in the summer. Charlie Beall is a senior and respected professional with over 25 years of experience across a wide range of commercial and marketing roles. He joins Saracens from global sports and […]

19.06.25
In association with
StoneX
26448607 saracensvssharks 160 jpg harry scott munro 20241014 100746 min

Amelia MacDougall extends contract with Saracens

Saracens confirm contract extension for Amelia MacDougall Saracens are delighted to announce that academy graduate Amelia MacDougall has signed a contract extension with the club. The 20-year-old, who has already made multiple appearances for the first team, has committed her long-term future to North London. MacDougall joined the Saracens pathway via Oaklands College and made […]

18.06.25
In association with
StoneX

