Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Lions Update | Elliot Daly ruled out with Owen Farrell joining BIL squad

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Western force v british & irish lions
South africa v british & irish lions 3rd test

The British & Irish Lions can confirm that Saracens and England back Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the rest of the Tour with a fractured forearm.

Daly sustained the injury against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane. His Premiership Rugby club and country teammate Owen Farrell has been called up as a replacement and will join the squad in Sydney on Friday evening.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s Tour is over. He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three Tours.

Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”

Owen, Lion #780, has been called up to his fourth Tour having made 18 appearances for the Lions across the 2013, 2017 and 20121. The 33-year-old has 112 caps for England and is his country’s record points scorer.

News

See all news
Scotland v england guinness six nations 2024

Sarries duo selected for Scotland opener

Fergus Burke and Andy Onyeama-Christie have both been selected to represent Scotland on the Pacific Tour and are set to face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5th. The match is expected to mark Burke’s debut, as he earns his first cap for Scotland against his native New Zealand. Onyeama-Christie returns to international […]

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
sig2839a

Three named in England U20 squad for South Africa fixture

Noah Caluori will make his England U20 debut on Friday as England U20 face South Africa U20 in their second group stage fixture of the U20 World Championships in Rovigo. Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start against the Junior Springboks with Noah Caluori expected to make his first competitive appearance for Mark Mapletoft's […]

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners