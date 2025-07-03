Lions Update | Elliot Daly ruled out with Owen Farrell joining BIL squad

The British & Irish Lions can confirm that Saracens and England back Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the rest of the Tour with a fractured forearm.

Daly sustained the injury against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane. His Premiership Rugby club and country teammate Owen Farrell has been called up as a replacement and will join the squad in Sydney on Friday evening.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s Tour is over. He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three Tours.

Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”



Owen, Lion #780, has been called up to his fourth Tour having made 18 appearances for the Lions across the 2013, 2017 and 20121. The 33-year-old has 112 caps for England and is his country’s record points scorer.