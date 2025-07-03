Sarries duo selected for Scotland opener

Fergus Burke and Andy Onyeama-Christie have both been selected to represent Scotland on the Pacific Tour and are set to face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5th.

The match is expected to mark Burke’s debut, as he earns his first cap for Scotland against his native New Zealand. Onyeama-Christie returns to international action for the first time in 18 months having recovered from a broken arm and complicated ankle injury. Townsend’s side face the All Blacks at the Semenoff Stadium this Saturday (5th, 4.35am UK time) to kick off the Pacific Tour.

Scotland team to face the All Blacks, (includes current club, and senior caps)

15. Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors (9)

14. Harry Paterson - Edinburgh Rugby (3)

13. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints (8)

12. Stafford McDowall - Glasgow Warriors - CAPTAIN (13)

11. Aaron Reed - Sale Sharks (3)

10. Adam Hastings - Glasgow Warriors (32)

9. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors - VICE CAPTAIN (36)

1. Nathan McBeth - Glasgow Warriors (2)

2. Patrick Harrison - Edinburgh Rugby (3)

3. Fin Richardson - Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

4. Marshall Sykes - Edinburgh rugby (2)

5. Cameron Henderson - Leicester Tigers (1)

6. Josh Bayliss - Bath Rugby - VICE CAPTAIN (10)

7. Andy Onyeama-Christie - saracens (8)

8. Ben Muncaster - Edinburgh Rugby (2)

Replacements

16. George Turner - Harlequins (45)

17. Alec Hepburn - Scarlets (4)

18. Will Hurd - Leicester Tigers (8)

19. Max Williamson - Glasgow Warriors (6)

20. Gregor Brown - Glasgow Warriors (9)21. Alexander Masibaka - Montpellier (uncapped)

22. Fergus Burke - saracens (uncapped)

23. Jamie Dobie - Glasgow Warriors (12)