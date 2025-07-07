Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Dai Flanagan & Vincent Giacobbi join Saracens Coaching Staff

07.07.25
In association with
Screenshot 2025 07 07 at 08.39.12
Welcomevincent 4x5

Saracens is excited to announce two new additions to our Coaching Staff ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Dai Flanagan has joined the club as Attack Coach, and Vincent Giacobbi as Head of Strength and Conditioning as we prepare for our new campaign.

Flanagan heads to North London with over 10 years of coaching experience. Having played his rugby for Pontypridd, Ospreys and Cardiff as a fly-half, the 39-year-old moved into coaching in Newport, overseeing the academy structure for the Men of Gwent.

Two years later, Flanagan moved across provinces to Scarlets, originally part of their pathway coaching set-up before moving on to Backs Coach for much of his time in Llanelli.

After nearly a decade at the Scarlets, Flanagan was awarded the opportunity to become Head Coach at the Dragons, returning to Newport ahead of the 2022/23 season where he spent two years leading the coaching group for the URC side.

Flanagan heads to North London with extensive experience in the early parts of his coaching career, and ahead of the move, the Welshman revealed he is excited to be heading to the StoneX Stadium.

I am absolutely delighted to be joining Saracens, a club I have admired and followed for a long time.

The opportunity to come and work in the English Premiership alongside a talented and driven coaching and playing squad is incredibly exciting.

This is a great opportunity for me to continue my coaching journey and work at an ambitious club that are looking to build on that successful legacy in the seasons to come.

I’ve spoken to Mark (McCall) and Joe (Shaw) at length about the club’s plans and the way they want to play. I cannot wait to get started, connect with our fanbase, and help us develop and play a brand of rugby that will excite our supporters at the StoneX Stadium.”

Giacobbi joins as Head of Strength and Conditioning, working closely alongside Tom Sherriff, Head of Athletic Performance.

The Frenchman returns to the club for his second spell and is vastly experienced in the role, bringing expertise to North London.

A former player, he represented Racing, Bezier, Narbonne and played for False Bay in Cape Town before heading into the Strength and Conditioning world.

Giacobbi is excited to be returning to StoneX.

“I’m very grateful and excited t have the opportunity to be part of the Sarries family once again. I knew what it meant 10 years ago, and it means a whole lot more today!”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to welcome new additions into the coaching team.

“We are delighted Dai has agreed to join our coaching team. Everyone who has previously worked with him spoke highly of his ability to bring the best out of people and in the conversations we had with him we were blown away by his rugby intellect and his obvious human qualities.

Dai will bring a new perspective, new ideas and we believe will take our attack to the next level.

We are thrilled to welcome Vinny back to the club. He has gained invaluable experience leading performance programs at both Castres and Clermont and will return with a fresh perspective and outlook. We are excited to see where his energy and drive can take us.”

