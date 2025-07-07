Three Saracens feature in U20 World Championship decider

Noah Caluori will start his first competitive game for England U20 as Mark Mapletoft's side face Australia in their final pool game against Australia.

After making his debut against the Junior Springboks, the winger will start from the off against the Wallabies this Wednesday. Elsewhere in the starting line-up, Olamide Sodeke will pack down in the second row whilst fellow Saracen Jack Bracken will make an impact from the bench.

Caluori is one of four changes to the backline with Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs), Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby) and Archie McParland (Northampton Saints) introduced.

Versatile Northampton Saints forward Aiden Ainsworth-Cave is awarded his starting debut in Mapletoft’s set-up at blindside flanker, with Junior Kpoku (Racing 92) called into action in the second row.

Co-captain Tom Burrow (Sale Sharks), Jack Bracken (Saracens) and Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints) are amongst the replacements with potential U20 debutants Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks) and Ollie Streeter (Harlequins) poised to be involved in Veneto.

“We were disappointed in how the last game transpired against South Africa, as we left many opportunities out there,” backs and skills coach Will Parkin said.

“With that said, our leadership group have rallied to refocus our players’ efforts over the last three days. The squad’s ownership to recognise there are big improvements to be made has been vital, as well as impressive.

“The squad have raised our performance levels in training and put an emphasis on refining our efficiency in the opposing 22 against what will be another strong challenge in Australia.”

England U20 Men team to face Australia (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 14 caps)

14 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, 1 cap)

13 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 4 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 5 caps)

11 Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 2 caps)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 11 caps)

9 Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, 7 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 7 caps)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (cc) (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 7 caps)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 12 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 16 caps)

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 16 caps)

6 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 6 caps)

7 Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 4 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 16 caps)

Replacements

16 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, 1 cap)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 6 caps)

18 Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped)

19 Tom Burrow (cc) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 6 caps)

20 Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, Rochdale RFC, uncapped)

21 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 3 caps)

22 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 10 caps)

23 Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, 1 cap)