StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Three Saracens feature in U20 World Championship decider

07.07.25
M8engrsa2025
sig2829a

Noah Caluori will start his first competitive game for England U20 as Mark Mapletoft's side face Australia in their final pool game against Australia.

After making his debut against the Junior Springboks, the winger will start from the off against the Wallabies this Wednesday. Elsewhere in the starting line-up, Olamide Sodeke will pack down in the second row whilst fellow Saracen Jack Bracken will make an impact from the bench.

Caluori is one of four changes to the backline with Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs), Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby) and Archie McParland (Northampton Saints) introduced.

Versatile Northampton Saints forward Aiden Ainsworth-Cave is awarded his starting debut in Mapletoft’s set-up at blindside flanker, with Junior Kpoku (Racing 92) called into action in the second row.

Co-captain Tom Burrow (Sale Sharks), Jack Bracken (Saracens) and Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints) are amongst the replacements with potential U20 debutants Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks) and Ollie Streeter (Harlequins) poised to be involved in Veneto.

“We were disappointed in how the last game transpired against South Africa, as we left many opportunities out there,” backs and skills coach Will Parkin said.

“With that said, our leadership group have rallied to refocus our players’ efforts over the last three days. The squad’s ownership to recognise there are big improvements to be made has been vital, as well as impressive.

“The squad have raised our performance levels in training and put an emphasis on refining our efficiency in the opposing 22 against what will be another strong challenge in Australia.”

England U20 Men team to face Australia (includes current club, community club and U20 caps) 

15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 14 caps)

14 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, 1 cap) 

13 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 4 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 5 caps)

11 Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 2 caps)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 11 caps)

9 Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, 7 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 7 caps)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (cc) (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 7 caps)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 12 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 16 caps) 

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 16 caps)

6 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 6 caps)

7 Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 4 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 16 caps)

Replacements

16 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, 1 cap)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 6 caps)

18 Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped)

19 Tom Burrow (cc) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 6 caps)

20 Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, Rochdale RFC, uncapped)

21 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 3 caps)

22 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 10 caps) 

23 Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, 1 cap)

StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 07 at 08.39.12

Dai Flanagan & Vincent Giacobbi join Saracens Coaching Staff

Saracens is excited to announce two new additions to our Coaching Staff ahead of the 2025/26 season. Dai Flanagan has joined the club as Attack Coach, and Vincent Giacobbi as Head of Strength and Conditioning as we prepare for our new campaign. Flanagan heads to North London with over 10 years of coaching experience. Having […]

07.07.25
Scotland v england guinness six nations 2024

Sarries duo selected for Scotland opener

Fergus Burke and Andy Onyeama-Christie have both been selected to represent Scotland on the Pacific Tour and are set to face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5th. The match is expected to mark Burke’s debut, as he earns his first cap for Scotland against his native New Zealand. Onyeama-Christie returns to international […]

03.07.25
