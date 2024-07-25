Emma Hardy joins Saracens Women

Saracens Women are excited to confirm the arrival of former Loughborough Lightning centre Emma Hardy.

Having made 85 appearances in the African Violet of Loughborough, Hardy’s arrival is an exciting one for Saracens, as the former England U20s player gets ready to link up with her new teammates.

Hardy will combine her playing time in North London with her role as Women & Girls Project Officer for the Saracens Foundation and she admits she’s excited to get underway in black and red.

“I’m buzzing to be starting a new chapter of my rugby career at Saracens. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in a new environment surrounded by a great group of players and staff. I can’t wait to get going!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have secured the services of Hardy.

“Emma is a player we’ve long admired. Her ability to distribute, kick and be physical really excites us, and I have no doubt she will start to unlock even more of her undoubted potential and continue to develop to into a high-quality player during her time at the club.”