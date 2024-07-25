Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Emma Hardy joins Saracens Women

25.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Hardysigns
Saracens Women are excited to confirm the arrival of former Loughborough Lightning centre Emma Hardy.

Having made 85 appearances in the African Violet of Loughborough, Hardy’s arrival is an exciting one for Saracens, as the former England U20s player gets ready to link up with her new teammates.

Hardy will combine her playing time in North London with her role as Women & Girls Project Officer for the Saracens Foundation and she admits she’s excited to get underway in black and red.

“I’m buzzing to be starting a new chapter of my rugby career at Saracens. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in a new environment surrounded by a great group of players and staff. I can’t wait to get going!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have secured the services of Hardy.

“Emma is a player we’ve long admired. Her ability to distribute, kick and be physical really excites us, and I have no doubt she will start to unlock even more of her undoubted potential and continue to develop to into a high-quality player during her time at the club.”

Mcintoshre Sign

Fi McIntosh commits future to Saracens Women

Saracens Women are happy to confirm that second-row Fi McIntosh has signed a new deal with the club. McIntosh became a Scottish international last season, making her debut for her county against England, as she continues to impress in the pack. Having already made 48 appearances in Saracens colours, McIntosh admitted that Saracens had become […]

24.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fixtures1

2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season! With a squad filled with plenty of new faces, alongside many stalwarts of the English game, Mark McCall’s side will be looking to hit the ground running on 21st September when they make the visit to Kingsholm to take on […]

23.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

