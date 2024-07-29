Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Nine Sarries Women's Stars named in Red Roses WXV Training Squad

29.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Marliegs
England Red Roses Training Session

Nine Saracens Women's players have been named in the latest Red Roses training squad, as John Mitchell's side continue their preparations for WXV1 in Canada and their home warm-up fixtures against France and New Zealand.

Captain Marlie Packer, as well as 2024 Six Nations squad members Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach Ella Wyrwas and Poppy Cleall are all named in the squad, alongside hooker May Campbell and Sarah McKenna, who returns to the international fold having most recently coached England U20s alongside her playing at Saracens.

Sydney Gregson misses out having picked up an injury in pre-season, which is being monitored at the club.

All nine will link up with the Red Roses this week, as they continue to build and prepare for their upcoming international tests.

News

See all news
Marliegs

Nine Sarries Women's Stars named in Red Roses WXV Training Squad

Nine Saracens Women's players have been named in the latest Red Roses training squad, as John Mitchell's side continue their preparations for WXV1 in Canada and their home warm-up fixtures against France and New Zealand. Captain Marlie Packer, as well as 2024 Six Nations squad members Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach Ella […]

29.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kelsey

Kelsey Clifford signs new Saracens deal

Saracens Women are excited to confirm that Red Rose Kelsey Clifford has recommitted her future to the club by signing a new deal. The homegrown prop has come through the Sarries ranks and progressed to receive international honours in recent seasons. Having made her 50th appearance for the club back in January 2023, Clifford has […]

26.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow

Eight Academy Players named in England U18s squad

Eight Saracens Men’s U18s players have been named in the 26-man England U18s squad for the upcoming U18s International Series. Matthew Branch-Holland, Jack Marshall, Jack Murphy, Noah Caluori, Finn Keylock, Ben Morrow, Fraser Rawlins and Asa Stewart-Harris have all been named in the side, with Rawlins looking to add to his two U18s caps and […]

26.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross