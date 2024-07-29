Nine Sarries Women's Stars named in Red Roses WXV Training Squad

Nine Saracens Women's players have been named in the latest Red Roses training squad, as John Mitchell's side continue their preparations for WXV1 in Canada and their home warm-up fixtures against France and New Zealand.

Captain Marlie Packer, as well as 2024 Six Nations squad members Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach Ella Wyrwas and Poppy Cleall are all named in the squad, alongside hooker May Campbell and Sarah McKenna, who returns to the international fold having most recently coached England U20s alongside her playing at Saracens.

Sydney Gregson misses out having picked up an injury in pre-season, which is being monitored at the club.

All nine will link up with the Red Roses this week, as they continue to build and prepare for their upcoming international tests.