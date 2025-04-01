Olly Hartley signs new Saracens contract

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Olly Hartley has signed a new long-term deal at StoneX Stadium.

The centre joined the club from Wasps in 2022 and made an instant impact in North London, with seven tries for Sarries in his first full season.

Despite picking up an injury in the latter stages of the 2023/24 season, the 23-year-old returned to action for the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, scoring a try against Harlequins upon his return to competitive action.

Hartley has also spent time at Championship side Ampthill. Having originally joined the club on loan from Wasps, the centre continued to represent the A's after moving to North London, scoring twice during his time at Dillingham Park.

The youngster also managed to pick up international honours last campaign. After some impressive performances in club colours, Hartley was called into the England A squad in February, coming off the bench in England’s dominant win over Portugal in 2024.

Having confirmed his future in North London, Hartley is excited to continue his career in the Sarries squad.

"I’m buzzing to re-sign. To be honest, it was an easy decision. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, and I can’t wait for more. I’ve learned a lot from some quality players in my first few years, and now I’m keen to get stuck in with this younger core of players and see where we can go as a squad."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to see the young centre stay at the StoneX.

"We are over the moon that Olly has extended his time at the club. He has shown real strength of character over the last 18 months to overcome serious injury and we are certain Olly has all it takes to realise his incredible potential.”