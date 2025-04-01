Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Olly Hartley signs new Saracens contract

01.04.25
Saracens v ealing trailfinders premiership rugby cup

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Olly Hartley has signed a new long-term deal at StoneX Stadium.

The centre joined the club from Wasps in 2022 and made an instant impact in North London, with seven tries for Sarries in his first full season.

Despite picking up an injury in the latter stages of the 2023/24 season, the 23-year-old returned to action for the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, scoring a try against Harlequins upon his return to competitive action.

Hartley has also spent time at Championship side Ampthill. Having originally joined the club on loan from Wasps, the centre continued to represent the A's after moving to North London, scoring twice during his time at Dillingham Park.

The youngster also managed to pick up international honours last campaign. After some impressive performances in club colours, Hartley was called into the England A squad in February, coming off the bench in England’s dominant win over Portugal in 2024.

Having confirmed his future in North London, Hartley is excited to continue his career in the Sarries squad.

"I’m buzzing to re-sign. To be honest, it was an easy decision. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, and I can’t wait for more. I’ve learned a lot from some quality players in my first few years, and now I’m keen to get stuck in with this younger core of players and see where we can go as a squad."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to see the young centre stay at the StoneX.

"We are over the moon that Olly has extended his time at the club. He has shown real strength of character over the last 18 months to overcome serious injury and we are certain Olly has all it takes to realise his incredible potential.”

England red roses training session

Seven included in Red Roses training camp for Six Nations Fallow Week

Ella Wyrwas makes a welcomed return to the camp alongside May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer, Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach who have all made appearances so far in this year's Guinness Women's Six Nations. Forty-four players have assembled at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park, for a three-day Red Roses […]

01.04.25
01.04.25
Zrjphoto 2788

LOAN WATCH | Saracens youngsters help Ampthill overcome Caldy

Nine Sarries stars were on hand on Merseyside as Ampthill travelled to Caldy achieving back-to-back Championship wins coming back for a 22-27 victory at Paton Field. In the pack, Harvey Beaton started at tight-head for the A's with Kaden Pearce-Paul also making an appearance in the engine room. The half-back pairing were also from North […]

31.03.25
