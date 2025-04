Seven included in Red Roses training camp for Six Nations Fallow Week

Forty-four players have assembled at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park, for a three-day Red Roses camp in fallow week of this year's campaign.

Sarah Beckett (back), Charlotte Fray (concussion), Helena Rowland (foot) and Millie David (finger) will continue their Return to Performance in camp.

Mackenzie Carson has seen a specialist today on an ankle injury she sustained in the match against Wales and will also continue her Return to Performance with the squad.

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)

Christiana Balogun (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 68 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)

Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women,1 cap)

May Campbell (Saracens, 2 caps)