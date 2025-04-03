Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PRESS NOTES | McCall previews trip to Toulon

03.04.25
Saracens v harlequins gallagher premiership rugby
Leicester tigers v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

After a successful Sunday in Leicester, Director of Rugby Mark McCall is eager to carry that momentum into the European knockout stages.

“It was exactly what we needed after the tougher match against Quins. The performance was the opposite, with high energy and strong support for each other. Despite some pressure in the first half, we responded well, and the atmosphere in the team helped our young players thrive.”

Among the try-scorers at Welford Road was 19-year-old academy prospect Angus Hall. McCall praised Hall and fellow academy winger Tobias Elliott for their performances in the Premiership fixture.

“It was a brilliant performance, especially from our wingers. Angus got deserved credit for his world-class finish, but we also celebrated their kick chases, which changed the momentum of the game—overhit kicks turned into outstanding plays thanks to their chase.”

Looking forward to this weekend, having had many memorable battles at the Stade Mayol, McCall is anticipating another challenging match this time round.

“It’s one of the best stadiums, with one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced in my 16 years here. Toulon have a strong team and are having an outstanding season, so it will be a tough game but we’re excited.”

Despite confirming the club’s plan to rest England players post-Six Nations, McCall assured fans that an exciting squad will be selected.

“We’ll pick a strong team with 10 or 11 internationals in the starting XV. Toulon haven’t lost at home in two years, and they have a phenomenal home record. It’s a great, but tough, place to play. The players are motivated by last weekend’s win, and we’re going to give it everything.”

 

