PRESS NOTES | McCall previews trip to Toulon

After a successful Sunday in Leicester, Director of Rugby Mark McCall is eager to carry that momentum into the European knockout stages.

“It was exactly what we needed after the tougher match against Quins. The performance was the opposite, with high energy and strong support for each other. Despite some pressure in the first half, we responded well, and the atmosphere in the team helped our young players thrive.”

Among the try-scorers at Welford Road was 19-year-old academy prospect Angus Hall. McCall praised Hall and fellow academy winger Tobias Elliott for their performances in the Premiership fixture.

“It was a brilliant performance, especially from our wingers. Angus got deserved credit for his world-class finish, but we also celebrated their kick chases, which changed the momentum of the game—overhit kicks turned into outstanding plays thanks to their chase.”

Looking forward to this weekend, having had many memorable battles at the Stade Mayol, McCall is anticipating another challenging match this time round.

“It’s one of the best stadiums, with one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced in my 16 years here. Toulon have a strong team and are having an outstanding season, so it will be a tough game but we’re excited.”

Despite confirming the club’s plan to rest England players post-Six Nations, McCall assured fans that an exciting squad will be selected.

“We’ll pick a strong team with 10 or 11 internationals in the starting XV. Toulon haven’t lost at home in two years, and they have a phenomenal home record. It’s a great, but tough, place to play. The players are motivated by last weekend’s win, and we’re going to give it everything.”