TEAM NEWS | RC Toulon v Saracens Men (ICC - Last 16)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Saracens Men will give it everything as they head to face Toulon in the Last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday.

The Men in Black travel to the Stade Mayol with 11 internationals in their matchday squad as they look to secure a passage to the Quarter Finals.

An experienced and energetic front-row of Eroni Mawi, Theo Dan and Marco Riccioni will start in the South of France. In the second row, Hugh Tizard is partnered with Nick Isiekwe, who makes his first start since December.

The flankers remain unchanged, with Theo McFarland and Juan Martin Gonzalez looking to continue their strong form, alongside Andy Onyeama-Christie, who starts at number eight for the first time this campaign.

Ivan van Zyl will captain the side from scrum-half, with Fergus Burke continuing in the fly-half role. After signing a long-term deal with the club earlier this week, Olly Hartley starts at inside centre, and Nick Tompkins shifts to outside centre.

19-year-old academy product Angus Hall retains his place in the starting line-up after impressing at Mattioli Woods Welford Road with a wonder try, and Tobias Elliott remains opposite him on the wing. Former European Player of the Year Alex Goode starts at full-back and will be looking to use all of his experience.

Among the replacements, Rhys Carre will add some significant power to the scrum, and there could be first Champions Cup appearances for Louie Johnson and Brandon Jackson.

McCall is incredibly excited by the challenge ahead this weekend.

“It’s one of the great stadiums to go to. It’s certainly one of the best atmospheres that we have experienced in the 16 years I have been here. They have had an outstanding season, so it is going to be a very, very tough game but one we are looking forward to.

We know the scale of the challenge over there, they’ve got a phenomenal home record. The players have been buoyed by the weekend and we are going to give it everything.”

Saracens Men team to play RC Toulon:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Andy Onyeama-Christie

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Angus Hall

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Rhys Carre

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Louie Johnson

23 Brandon Jackson